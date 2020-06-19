All apartments in Skokie
Skokie, IL
4936 Greenwood Street
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:30 PM

4936 Greenwood Street

4936 Greenwood Street · (847) 601-9359
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4936 Greenwood Street, Skokie, IL 60077

Price and availability

Amenities

on-site laundry
parking
recently renovated
oven
refrigerator
Remodeled Three Bedroom Apartment In Skokie! Heat and Water Are Free! Cooking Gas and Electric Tenant Pays. Large Living Room, Three Spacious Bedroom's, Eat In Remodeled Kitchen, Remodeled Bathroom, Lots of Closet/Cabinet Space In Unit. Private Parking, Laundry Facilities In Building, and Storage Shed. Walk To Train and Bus Station,Yellow Line. Minutes To 94 Edens Expressway, North Shore Hospital, Schools, Shopping and Much More. No Pets and Non Smoking Unit/Building. Four Person Maximum Occupancy In Unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4936 Greenwood Street have any available units?
4936 Greenwood Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Skokie, IL.
What amenities does 4936 Greenwood Street have?
Some of 4936 Greenwood Street's amenities include on-site laundry, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4936 Greenwood Street currently offering any rent specials?
4936 Greenwood Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4936 Greenwood Street pet-friendly?
No, 4936 Greenwood Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Skokie.
Does 4936 Greenwood Street offer parking?
Yes, 4936 Greenwood Street does offer parking.
Does 4936 Greenwood Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4936 Greenwood Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4936 Greenwood Street have a pool?
No, 4936 Greenwood Street does not have a pool.
Does 4936 Greenwood Street have accessible units?
No, 4936 Greenwood Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4936 Greenwood Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4936 Greenwood Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4936 Greenwood Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 4936 Greenwood Street does not have units with air conditioning.
