4936 Greenwood Street

Amenities

on-site laundry parking recently renovated oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Remodeled Three Bedroom Apartment In Skokie! Heat and Water Are Free! Cooking Gas and Electric Tenant Pays. Large Living Room, Three Spacious Bedroom's, Eat In Remodeled Kitchen, Remodeled Bathroom, Lots of Closet/Cabinet Space In Unit. Private Parking, Laundry Facilities In Building, and Storage Shed. Walk To Train and Bus Station,Yellow Line. Minutes To 94 Edens Expressway, North Shore Hospital, Schools, Shopping and Much More. No Pets and Non Smoking Unit/Building. Four Person Maximum Occupancy In Unit.