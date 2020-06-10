All apartments in Round Lake Beach
Find more places like 102 Beachview Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Round Lake Beach, IL
/
102 Beachview Drive
Last updated June 10 2020 at 9:38 PM

102 Beachview Drive

102 West Beachview Drive · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1663842
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

102 West Beachview Drive, Round Lake Beach, IL 60073

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,945

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1776 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Our leasing agents are standing by to assist--click or call today!Key Information: 1 - A renters insurance policy in the resident's name is required. 2 - Pet fees and pet rent vary by market; breed restrictions apply. Service animals will not incur pet fees but will require documentation. 3 - If the home is governed by a homeowners association (HOA), additional application, fees, deposits and rules may supplement the lease agreement (e.g., parking, pets, etc.). 4 - If the home has a pool, a subscription of $100 per month will be charged, in addition to rent, for pool maintenance and cleaning.*Advertised rental prices and promotions are subject to change at any time.*Other amenity subscriptions may apply.AVOID RENTAL SCAMS: Rental fraud happens every day; protect yourself! Never wire cash or send gift cards for payments or deposits.FirstKey Homes is pledged to the letter and spirit of all applicable state and federal fair housing laws, including, without limitation, the Fair Housing Act (Title VIII of the Civil Rights Act of 1968, as amended), for the achievement of equal housing opportunities for all rental applicants and Residents throughout each of the states in which we operate.Certain disclosures may be required of FirstKey Homes pursuant to state law in connection with renting one of our homes. These disclosures can be found as a part of your lease agreement which you will have an opportunity to review prior to signing your lease.Homes offered in Illinois are leased and managed by FirstKey Homes of Illinois, LLC. Owner has an indirect ownership in the brokerage.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 102 Beachview Drive have any available units?
102 Beachview Drive has a unit available for $1,945 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 102 Beachview Drive currently offering any rent specials?
102 Beachview Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 102 Beachview Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 102 Beachview Drive is pet friendly.
Does 102 Beachview Drive offer parking?
Yes, 102 Beachview Drive does offer parking.
Does 102 Beachview Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 102 Beachview Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 102 Beachview Drive have a pool?
Yes, 102 Beachview Drive has a pool.
Does 102 Beachview Drive have accessible units?
No, 102 Beachview Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 102 Beachview Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 102 Beachview Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 102 Beachview Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 102 Beachview Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 102 Beachview Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Round Lake Beach 3 BedroomsRound Lake Beach Apartments with Balcony
Round Lake Beach Apartments with GarageRound Lake Beach Apartments with Parking
Round Lake Beach Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chicago, ILEvanston, ILWaukegan, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILLombard, ILMount Prospect, ILKenosha, WIDes Plaines, ILPalatine, ILElgin, ILGlenview, IL
Elmhurst, ILSt. Charles, ILRacine, WIGlendale Heights, ILBuffalo Grove, ILCarol Stream, ILGrayslake, ILGurnee, ILLakemoor, ILLibertyville, ILAntioch, ILMundelein, IL
Vernon Hills, ILMcHenry, ILPleasant Prairie, WILake Zurich, ILZion, ILLake Forest, ILLake Bluff, ILCrystal Lake, ILDeer Park, ILBarrington, ILLake in the Hills, ILAlgonquin, IL

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity