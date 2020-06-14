Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 5:24 AM

52 Apartments for rent in Round Lake Beach, IL with garage

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
1001 Bonnie Brook Lane
1001 Bonnie Brook Lane, Round Lake Beach, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
828 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1001 Bonnie Brook Lane in Round Lake Beach. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 1 mile of Round Lake Beach

1 of 3

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
72 Juniper Way
72 Juniper Way, Lake Villa, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1863 sqft
This beautiful, spacious ranch home is located on a quiet street in lovely Pineview Estates.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
16 Lake Vista Court
16 Lake Vista Circle, Lake Villa, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,590
1985 sqft
BRAND NEW RANCH HOME FOR LEASE - AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY! New Construction - Be the 1st Occupant in this open floor plan, beautifully decorated ranch home. Gorgeous kitchen with granite counter tops & SS appliances.
Results within 5 miles of Round Lake Beach
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
19 Units Available
The Meadows Apartment Homes
450 Sullivan Lake Blvd, Lakemoor, IL
1 Bedroom
$970
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,157
1083 sqft
Our selection of one and two bedroom apartments and townhomes offer some of the most spacious layouts in the area.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
112 West Chatham Lane
112 Chatham Lane, Round Lake, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1521 sqft
Grayslake schools!!! Very clean and freshly painted 2 story townhome at an affordable price in Bradford Place! 2 spacious bedrooms with a sunny open loft, 2 car garage .

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
18497 West Woodland Terrace
18497 West Woodland Terrace, Grandwood Park, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
925 sqft
Pristine Rental available July 11th.

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
25420 W Golfview Ave
25420 Golfview Avenue, Lake County, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1080 sqft
Available 06/15/20 3 Bedroom House with Chain O Lakes Access! - Property Id: 297904 OPEN CONCEPT FIRST FLOOR WITH KITCHEN, DINING ROOM LIVING ROOM AND BATH 1ST FLOOR IN THIS GREAT STARTER HOME WITH CORNER LOT AND .

1 of 50

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
210 Lake Shore Drive
210 Lake Shore Dr, Lindenhurst, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
Beautiful Lake Home for Rent - Great Location! - Beautiful home overlooking Lake Linden! Enter this home to be welcomed by 3 large bedrooms, 2 full baths, enclosed porch and great space throughout.

1 of 54

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
59 Amber CT
59 Amber Court, Lindenhurst, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,650
2994 sqft
Available 06/15/20 Single family home in Lindenhurst - Property Id: 284308 SIngle family home in Harvest Hill Community. -House located in quiet cul-de-sac.

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
693 Shoreline Drive
693 Shoreline Drive, Grayslake, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
2661 sqft
RENTAL TOWNHOME: Rarely available two-story townhome in convenient Water's Edge location of Grayslake. Large 2661 sq.ft.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
1495 Saint James Court
1495 St James Court, Gurnee, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1044 sqft
FabuLous 3 story townhome that is bright and beautiful-Move in ready!!! 2 car attached garage! Wonderful Open fl plan w/9' ceiling on the 1st fl. Spacious eat in kitchen-open to living area! Wood deck adjacent to kitchen.

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
533 Cannon Ball Drive
533 Cannon Ball Drive, Grayslake, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1739 sqft
***Available on 12/1/2020*** Available for rent is this beautiful and bright 3-bed/2.5 bath townhome with a lot of modern upgrades.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
568 Cambridge Drive
568 Cambridge Drive, Grayslake, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1652 sqft
Don't let this great opportunity pass you by! Two-story home located on a large corner lot with fire pit, planted trees, and beautiful views of nature area. The open two-story foyer provides a spacious feel as you enter the home.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
2303 Honeysuckle Court
2303 Honeysuckle Court, Lindenhurst, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1876 sqft
Available now! Freshly painted and brand-new luxury vinyl flooring on main and upper levels. Bright and open living room opens to the dining room, perfect for family gatherings.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
10 North Lake Street
10 North Lake Street, Grayslake, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1147 sqft
Newer condo in popular location downtown Grayslake. Walking distance to shops, parks, restaurants & Metra train. New Stainless appliances included. Mini Mart in Building. Large balcony overlooking beautiful downtown Grayslake.

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
38422 North Columbia Bay Road
38422 North Columbia Bay Road, Fox Lake Hills, IL
4 Bedrooms
$4,250
3700 sqft
3,700 square feet of luxury living. 3 level home.

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
395 Center Street
395 Center Street, Grayslake, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1368 sqft
PERFECT LOCATION FOR NEAR THE HEART OF DOWNTOWN GRAYSLAKE!! Recently remodeled interior and thoughtfully maintained by meticulous owner! Move right in and take advantage of the brand new kitchen with stainless steel appliances and vinyl flooring

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
310 West Whispering Oaks Lane
310 West Whispering Oaks Lane, Round Lake, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1600 sqft
Fantastic & Private Wooded END Unit Townhouse w/ vaulted ceilings. Located in desirable Tree House in The Woods. Private entrance. Two Story 3BED, 2BTH w/ Whirlpool, loft area, 2 Balconies within the trees for privacy.

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
25696 West Raska Lane
25696 West Raska Lane, Fox Lake Hills, IL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1064 sqft
Enjoy Beautiful Sunsets on your Deck in this fenced, secluded community. Access to Chain of Lakes. Large Eat-In kitchen with newly Refinished Cabinets and sliders to Roomy Deck. This 3 bedroom home has New Windows Throughout.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 05:22am
1 Unit Available
283 Lionel Drive - 1
283 Lionel Drive, Grayslake, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1764 sqft
Available for rent is a newer 3-bedroom/2.5 bath townhouse at Lake Street Square in Grayslake. The clean and amazing AMHERST model offers 1,764 sq feet of living space with dark Maple cabinets, stainless steel appliances, and recessed lighting.

1 of 40

Last updated March 20 at 05:30am
1 Unit Available
470 South Jade Lane
470 S Jade Ln, Round Lake, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1582 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 470 South Jade Lane in Round Lake. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 10 miles of Round Lake Beach
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
53 Units Available
Preserve at Osprey Lake
2025 Greystem Circle, Gurnee, IL
Studio
$1,264
531 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,149
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,324
1077 sqft
This pet-friendly community close to the I-94 promises interiors featuring vaulted ceilings, breakfast bars, private patios and built-in washers. Enjoy the on-site gym, indoor and outdoor pool, business center and private lakeside setting.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
$
25 Units Available
Woodlake Apartments
101 Woodlake Blvd, Gurnee, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,210
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,481
1139 sqft
Woodlake apartments in Gurnee, IL, are located just off Interstate 94. The units feature patios and balconies, high ceilings and a gorgeous park-like setting in the woods. Major employers like Motorola and HSBC are nearby.

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2620 Knob Hill Rd
2620 Knob Hill Road, Johnsburg, IL
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
Gorgeous Custom Built Home with over 4700 SF of Living Space - Gorgeous Custom Built Home with over 4700 SF of Living Space available in the Dutch Creek Woodlands subdivision! This home offers 4 Large Bedrooms, 4 Full Bathrooms, 3 Car Garage and
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Round Lake Beach, IL

Round Lake Beach apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

