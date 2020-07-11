/
apartments with washer dryer
40 Apartments for rent in Round Lake Beach, IL with washer-dryer
1 Unit Available
1037 N Village Drive
1037 North Village Drive, Round Lake Beach, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1000 sqft
Fabulous 2 bedroom 2 bath Coach house now for rent in the highly sought after Fairfield Villages in Round Lake Beach. Carpeting replaced 5-15-2020 & flooring in dining area and kitchen 5-16-2020.
1 Unit Available
367 MEADOW GREEN Lane
367 Meadow Hill Lane, Round Lake Beach, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
960 sqft
MOVE-IN READY 2 BEDROOM 1.5 BATHROOM END UNIT! PROFESSIONAL CLEANED! COZY LIVING AND DINING AREA WITH A STONE FIREPLACE AND WOODEN BEAMS. KITCHEN OFFERS STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, GRANITE COUNTERTOPS AND BREAKFAST BAR! FIRST FLOOR LAUNDRY.
1 Unit Available
1273 North RED OAK Circle
1273 North Red Oak Circle, Round Lake Beach, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1000 sqft
AVAILABLE 8/1! $1250 FOR 2 YEAR LEASE. BEAUTIFUL TOWNHOME IN PEACEFUL FAIRFIELD VILLAGE. 1st FLOOR HOME YOU'LL LOVE WITH PRIVATE PATIO. GREAT CONDITION WITH NEUTRAL COLORS. KITCHEN HAS BUILT IN MICROWAVE, DISHWASHER & BREAKFAST BAR.
1 Unit Available
1400 West Split Oak Circle
1400 West Split Oak Circle, Round Lake Beach, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1190 sqft
**OPEN TO THE PUBLIC FRIDAY 7/10/20 FROM 11AM - 12PM ***CLEAN AND VERY WELL MAINTAINED ROW HOME (JUST LIKE A SMALL SINGLE FAMILY W/GARAGE). REPAINTED AND UPDATED 2 BED 2.
1 Unit Available
211 Lexington Ct
211 Lexington Court, Grayslake, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
2900 sqft
4 beds, 1 Loft, 3.5 bathrooms - House - Property Id: 184138 Move in Ready! Freshly painted flowing with natural light in every room.
12 Units Available
The Meadows Apartment Homes
450 Sullivan Lake Blvd, Lakemoor, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,095
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,253
1083 sqft
Our selection of one and two bedroom apartments and townhomes offer some of the most spacious layouts in the area.
1 Unit Available
Liberty Lakes
2770 Moraine Valley Road
2770 Moraine Valley Road, Wauconda, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
2488 sqft
READY, SET, GO!!! SMART MODEL AND BEST VALUE with this DESIRED WAUCONDA LIBERTY LAKES HOME featuring 2,488 SQUARE FEET that offers 4 BEDROOMS, 2 1/2 BATHS, and attached BIG THREE (3) CAR TANDEM GARAGE.
1 Unit Available
926 South Arlington Drive
926 Arlington Drive, Round Lake, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1795 sqft
Pottery Barn Posh with Brazilian cherry floors! This spacious home has everything from a fenced yard and patio to great kitchen with top quality newer appliances and butcher block counter! Open floor plan affords easy family living.
1 Unit Available
654 West Jonathan Drive
654 W Jonathan Dr, Round Lake, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1350 sqft
Well maintained, very clean, spacious updated 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom,2 car garage, second floor laundry,townhouse in Lakewood Grove available July 1. New carpet and fresh neutral paint awaits you.
1 Unit Available
18497 West Woodland Terrace
18497 West Woodland Terrace, Grandwood Park, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
925 sqft
Pristine Rental available July 11th.
1 Unit Available
32476 North Rushmore Avenue
32476 North Rushmore Avenue, Lakemoor, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1311 sqft
Bright & Beautiful 2 story townhouse with private entrance! New Laminate Flooring. Kitchen opens to spacious living room.
1 Unit Available
693 Shoreline Drive
693 Shoreline Drive, Grayslake, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
2661 sqft
RENTAL TOWNHOME: Rarely available two-story townhome in convenient Water's Edge location of Grayslake. Large 2661 sq.ft.
1 Unit Available
533 Cannon Ball Drive
533 Cannon Ball Drive, Grayslake, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1739 sqft
***Available on 12/1/2020*** Available for rent is this beautiful and bright 3-bed/2.5 bath townhome with a lot of modern upgrades.
1 Unit Available
470 South Jade Lane
470 S Jade Ln, Round Lake, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1582 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 470 South Jade Lane in Round Lake. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 Unit Available
380 Alta St
380 Alta Drive, Grayslake, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1325 sqft
Available 07/20/20 3 bedroom single family duplex - Property Id: 54935 Duplex with 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, fenced yard, attached 1 car garage, close to train and downtown Grayslake. Laundry room with mud room. Can show the week of July 20th.
47 Units Available
Preserve at Osprey Lake
2025 Greystem Circle, Gurnee, IL
Studio
$1,119
531 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,095
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
1077 sqft
This pet-friendly community close to the I-94 promises interiors featuring vaulted ceilings, breakfast bars, private patios and built-in washers. Enjoy the on-site gym, indoor and outdoor pool, business center and private lakeside setting.
21 Units Available
Woodlake Apartments
101 Woodlake Blvd, Gurnee, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,199
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,690
1139 sqft
Woodlake apartments in Gurnee, IL, are located just off Interstate 94. The units feature patios and balconies, high ceilings and a gorgeous park-like setting in the woods. Major employers like Motorola and HSBC are nearby.
1 Unit Available
602 South Milwaukee Avenue
602 North Milwaukee Avenue, Libertyville, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,849
1300 sqft
Summer Leasing Special! Enjoy $250 off first month's rent for any lease signed on a Move-In Ready home by July 24th. Sign a lease for 24+ months and receive the last month for free! You’ll love living in this beautiful 3 bedroom, 1.
1 Unit Available
522 Stevenson Drive
522 Stevenson Drive, Libertyville, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
2178 sqft
Three Bedroom Ranch in Libertyville - Spacious brick ranch with generous room sizes, large eat-in kitchen with island, double oven, cook top, refrigerator, dishwasher, washer and dryer, dining room with sliders to private back yard patio, partial
1 Unit Available
811 WOODLAND RD
811 Woodland Road, Wauconda, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
811 WOODLAND RD - GORGEOUS 4 BEDROOM LAKE HOUSE - 811 WOODLAND RD - GORGEOUS 4 BEDROOM LAKE HOUSE FULLY FURNISHED! A beautiful 3 bedroom home ,all furnished with amazing high end finishes and amenities such as : custom build walk in shower , quartz
1 Unit Available
Cambridge Country
551 Woodhaven Drive
551 Woodhaven Drive, Mundelein, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1122 sqft
Clean and convenient 2 story townhouse with 2.1 bathrooms, gas fire place, new dryer, newer appliances and furnace. 1 car garage with extra long driveway to fit 2 more cars. Pets are allowed. Walking distance to Mundelein High School.
1 Unit Available
5048 Adele Dr
5048 Adele Drive, Gurnee, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,450
2300 sqft
House for rent in Gurnee! 4 Bedroom, 2 Full Bath, 2 Half Bath, 2 car Garage. Plenty of kitchen cabinets, gas stove, Dishwasher, Hardwood floors, Woodburning fireplace with a gas starter! Patio with space outside to grill and hang out.
1 Unit Available
749 SHEPARD Court
749 Shepard Court, Gurnee, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1162 sqft
Highly sought after Heather Ridge townhome for rent that has so many fabulous amenities to enjoy all year round such as pools, tennis courts, and a rec center! Beautiful views of the pond can be seen from almost every room in the unit.
1 Unit Available
647 Wilbur Court
647 Wilbur Court, Gurnee, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1646 sqft
Beautiful rental with Gurnee Schools! 3 large bedrooms. Home sets up for master bedrooms on either the main or 2nd level, making the property perfect for an in-law arrangement.
