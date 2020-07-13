/
9 Apartments for rent in Round Lake Beach, IL with pool
1 Unit Available
316 Meadow Green Lane
316 Meadow Hill Lane, Round Lake Beach, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1160 sqft
You'll be amazed to see this beautiful REHABBED 2-story town home ready to move in ! Huge Living room with front patio, stone Fireplace and new laminate flooring. All new kitchen, with new counter tops and new stainless steel appliances.
11 Units Available
The Meadows Apartment Homes
450 Sullivan Lake Blvd, Lakemoor, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,095
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,253
1083 sqft
Our selection of one and two bedroom apartments and townhomes offer some of the most spacious layouts in the area.
1 Unit Available
654 West Jonathan Drive
654 W Jonathan Dr, Round Lake, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1350 sqft
Well maintained, very clean, spacious updated 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom,2 car garage, second floor laundry,townhouse in Lakewood Grove available July 1. New carpet and fresh neutral paint awaits you.
51 Units Available
Preserve at Osprey Lake
2025 Greystem Circle, Gurnee, IL
Studio
$1,119
531 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,095
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
1077 sqft
This pet-friendly community close to the I-94 promises interiors featuring vaulted ceilings, breakfast bars, private patios and built-in washers. Enjoy the on-site gym, indoor and outdoor pool, business center and private lakeside setting.
Verified
21 Units Available
Woodlake Apartments
101 Woodlake Blvd, Gurnee, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,199
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,685
1139 sqft
Woodlake apartments in Gurnee, IL, are located just off Interstate 94. The units feature patios and balconies, high ceilings and a gorgeous park-like setting in the woods. Major employers like Motorola and HSBC are nearby.
1 Unit Available
Diamond Lake Park
213 Oakdale Avenue
213 Oakdale Avenue, Mundelein, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,735
1396 sqft
*Move in by 7/15/20 and receive $1000 off full first month's rent with a 12 month lease. This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience.
1 Unit Available
1012 Grant Place
1012 Grant Place, Wauconda, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,745
1528 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
1 Unit Available
Indian Creek Estates
6729 Estate Lane
6729 Estate Lane, Long Grove, IL
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
2636 sqft
THIS EXCEPTIONAL ONE STORY LONG GROVE ESTATE HOME IN DESIRABLE STEVENSON SCHOOL DISTRICT IS ON 1.96 ACRES AND OFFERS MANY PREMIUM FEATURES.
1 Unit Available
17128 Cunningham Court
17128 West Cunningham Court, Gages Lake, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1656 sqft
17128 Cunningham Court Available 07/23/20 3 Bedroom Condo with Updated Kitchen - Freshly painted end unit condo with many updates in process including white kitchen cabinets, granite countertops, ss appliances, and new light fixtures.
