630 Cumberland Trail
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM

630 Cumberland Trail

630 Cumberland Trail · No Longer Available
Location

630 Cumberland Trail, Roselle, IL 60172

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Remodeled 2 bedrooms 2 bathrooms in popular Cross Creek Subdivision! Great floor plan. The kitchen has new stainless steel appliances and new backsplash. Fresh paint throughout! New laminate floors. Spacious Master Bedroom with full bath. 1 car attached garage w/extra long driveway. Location is awesome, with award-winning Schaumburg schools, Conant HS district & Schaumburg Park District. convenience of being just minutes away from parks, shopping, restaurants, easy expressway access, and Metra transportation.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 630 Cumberland Trail have any available units?
630 Cumberland Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Roselle, IL.
What amenities does 630 Cumberland Trail have?
Some of 630 Cumberland Trail's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 630 Cumberland Trail currently offering any rent specials?
630 Cumberland Trail isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 630 Cumberland Trail pet-friendly?
No, 630 Cumberland Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Roselle.
Does 630 Cumberland Trail offer parking?
Yes, 630 Cumberland Trail does offer parking.
Does 630 Cumberland Trail have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 630 Cumberland Trail offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 630 Cumberland Trail have a pool?
No, 630 Cumberland Trail does not have a pool.
Does 630 Cumberland Trail have accessible units?
No, 630 Cumberland Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 630 Cumberland Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 630 Cumberland Trail has units with dishwashers.
Does 630 Cumberland Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 630 Cumberland Trail does not have units with air conditioning.
