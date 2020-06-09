630 Cumberland Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Remodeled 2 bedrooms 2 bathrooms in popular Cross Creek Subdivision! Great floor plan. The kitchen has new stainless steel appliances and new backsplash. Fresh paint throughout! New laminate floors. Spacious Master Bedroom with full bath. 1 car attached garage w/extra long driveway. Location is awesome, with award-winning Schaumburg schools, Conant HS district & Schaumburg Park District. convenience of being just minutes away from parks, shopping, restaurants, easy expressway access, and Metra transportation.