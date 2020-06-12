Apartment List
/
IL
/
romeoville
/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 10:36 AM

100 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Romeoville, IL

Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
Highpoint Apartments
16 Units Available
Highpoint
175 S Highpoint Dr, Romeoville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,403
1117 sqft
Situated nearby all the shopping and dining options that South Weber Road has to offer, this community features a concierge, volleyball court, gym and clubhouse for residents to enjoy. Apartments have been recently renovated.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 10:22am
17 Units Available
Springs at Weber Road
700 S Weber Rd, Romeoville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,721
1123 sqft
This brand-new community has a clubhouse, swimming pool and 24-hour fitness center. Units feature granite countertops, in-unit laundry and the option of furnished apartments. Lewis University, I-55 and Lake Renwick Preserve are all nearby.
Results within 1 mile of Romeoville

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
13913 Cambridge Circle
13913 Cambridge Circle, Plainfield, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1282 sqft
Spacious 2 Story End Unit! 2 Bedroom, 2 1/2 Bath. Living Room has Wood Burning Fireplace & Flat Screen TV! Dining Room w/Sliding Door to Private Patio w/Elect Awning. Eat-In Kitchen w/upgraded Cabinets & Lighting.

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
The Pointe at Fieldstone
1 Unit Available
1938 West Cobblestone Road
1938 Cobblestone Road, Romeoville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1600 sqft
Looking for that perfect place? You have found it! This beautiful 2 bedroom 2 1/2 bath w/loft and second floor laundry, is awaiting your arrival. Full finished basement with bonus room and family room is waiting for your guest to entertain.
Results within 5 miles of Romeoville
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 10:22am
53 Units Available
Enclave At 127th
23760 W 127th St, Plainfield, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,691
1112 sqft
Within easy reach of Lake Renwick Preserve and I-55. Each apartment features a private entryway and a kitchen with wood-look floors and granite countertops. Select apartments come with private patios or balconies and attached garages.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 06:05am
7 Units Available
The Townhomes at Highcrest
3514 83rd St, Woodridge, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,421
1200 sqft
Our wonderful apartment community offers a unique living experience by providing residents with spacious apartments, convenient and modern amenities, and a location central to all of the city has to offer.
Verified

1 of 62

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
14 Units Available
Meadows at River Run
350 Whitewater Drive, Bolingbrook, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,540
1101 sqft
Conveniently located near I-55, I-355, and I-88. Residents live in units with laundry, patio/balcony and hardwood floors. Community is pet-friendly and features pool, parking, dog park, clubhouse and gym.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
$
109 Units Available
Highland Ridge
16234 West 143rd Street, Lockport, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
1207 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. Your new home awaits at beautiful Highland Ridge.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 12 at 10:22am
Montclare
13 Units Available
The Brook on Janes
401 Janes Avenue, Bolingbrook, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,743
1102 sqft
Conveniently located near I-355 and I-55 for easy commuting. Close to IKEA, The Promenade, and nature preserves. Enjoy stylish design and spacious floor plans in these elegant apartments.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 12 at 06:09am
$
31 Units Available
Riverstone
308 Woodcreek Dr, Bolingbrook, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,147
810 sqft
Thoughtfully designed homes with fully equipped kitchens. Tenants get access to a business center, media room and volleyball court. Right near I-355 and I-55. Close to DuPage River Park for a convenient natural getaway.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
128 East Bailey Road
128 East Bailey Road, Naperville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
980 sqft
Stunning 2 bedroom condo with many updates. Newer maple cabinets, bathroom w/ceramic tile vanity. In unit washer/dryer. Rent includes: heat, cooking gas, trash, water and sewer. Largest floor plan in the Olive Trees.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
224 East Bailey Road
224 East Bailey Road, Naperville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1000 sqft
LOCATION! LOCATION! LOCATION! Beautifully rehabbed unit backs to the tennis courts, park/playground, pool and the clubhouse.

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
146 Enclave Circle
146 Enclave Circle, Bolingbrook, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1566 sqft
Beautiful Sunny South facing Townhouse in quite location with hundred of stores with walking distance, SS Appliances, move in ready, three levels of wonderful living space with 2 bedrooms + Lower Level can use as 3rd Bedroom or family Room, 2.

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Lockport
1 Unit Available
16017 Tiger Drive
16017 Tiger Drive, Lockport, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1342 sqft
Beautiful 2 bedroom, 1.

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
4038 Oak Tree Lane
4038 Oak Tree Lane, Joliet, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1197 sqft
Beautiful two story townhouse - private entryway w/ vaulted celling. Backs to water - no other homes behind you. Two bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms. Living room new flooring, fresh painted kitchen cabinet and all bedrooms. New roof completed 2019.

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
17561 South Gilbert Drive
17561 Gilbert Drive, Lockport, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1393 sqft
Lockport Townhome available for rent as soon as June 11 or 12! Check out this spacious and bright townhouse nestled in community of parks, ponds & walking paths.

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
24204 WALNUT Circle
24204 Walnut Circle, Plainfield, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1627 sqft
Impeccable townhome with fresh paint and new carpeting! Nice and open floor plan. Staircase with oak railings. The kitchen has 42" cabinets and is fully applianced. Two-story family room. Dining room with sliding glass doors to concrete patio.

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
The Pointe at Fieldstone
1 Unit Available
1938 West Cobblestone Road
1938 Cobblestone Road, Romeoville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1600 sqft
Looking for that perfect place? You have found it! This beautiful 2 bedroom 2 1/2 bath w/loft and second floor laundry, is awaiting your arrival. Full finished basement with bonus room and family room is waiting for your guest to entertain.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
413 KIOWA Drive
413 Kiowa Circle, Naperville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
1150 sqft
WOW! OPPORTUNITY KNOCKS! Sharp 2 bedroom, 2 bath! Minutes from downtown Naperville! Newer kitchen cabinets, granite counter-tops, floors, carpets, vanities, mirrors and granite sinks in baths! Bright and sunny! Fully appointed kitchen, ceiling fan,

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
1654 Ishnala Drive
1654 Ishnala Drive, Naperville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1040 sqft
Beautiful first floor condo! Everything has been done! Newer Carpet in Master Bedroom, living room, dining room and in the 2nd room! Very clean kitchen features nicely kept appliances. Coin laundry is also on 1st floor. Rent includes heat and water.

1 of 18

Last updated April 4 at 06:17am
Naper Carriage Hill
1 Unit Available
15 Foxcroft Road
15 Foxcroft Road, Naperville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
957 sqft
Exceptionally maintained unit for rent, available 4/1.
Results within 10 miles of Romeoville
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
19 Units Available
TGM McDowell Place
1647 Westminster Dr, Naperville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,509
1170 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at TGM McDowell Place in Naperville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 06:43am
$
59 Units Available
Bristol Club
5700 Walnut Ave, Downers Grove, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,514
994 sqft
Luxury living at its finest, complete with oversized bathtubs, spacious closets, and private patio or balcony. Residents enjoy convenient shuttle to the Metra Belmont train station, dry sauna, pool with sundeck and much more.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 12 at 06:20am
$
33 Units Available
AMLI at Seven Bridges
6466 Double Eagle Dr, Woodridge, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,448
1111 sqft
AMLI at Seven Bridges sits on Seven Bridges Golf Club and features luxury apartments. Each unit offers hardwood floors, walk-in closets, ranges, and carpet, not to mention views of the course's rivers, lakes, and greenery.

June 2020 Romeoville Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Romeoville Rent Report. Romeoville rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Romeoville rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Romeoville Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Romeoville Rent Report. Romeoville rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Romeoville rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Romeoville rents declined significantly over the past month

Romeoville rents have declined 0.4% over the past month, and are down slightly by 0.4% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Romeoville stand at $1,624 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,910 for a two-bedroom. Romeoville's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.5%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Chicago Metro

    While rent prices have decreased in Romeoville over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 8 of the largest 10 cities in the Chicago metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Joliet has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.1%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,136, while one-bedrooms go for $966.
    • Over the past year, Arlington Heights has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 1.5%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,465, while one-bedrooms go for $1,245.
    • Naperville has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Chicago metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,765; rents went down 0.6% over the past month but rose 0.5% over the past year.
    • Hammond has the least expensive rents in the Chicago metro, with a two-bedroom median of $997; rents were up 0.8% over the past year but remained flat month-over-month.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Romeoville

    As rents have fallen slightly in Romeoville, large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Compared to most large cities across the country, Romeoville is less affordable for renters.

    • Other cities across the state have seen rents marginally increase, with Illinois as a whole logging rent growth of 0.5% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.1% in Rockford and 0.0% in Springfield.
    • Romeoville's median two-bedroom rent of $1,910 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.4% decline in Romeoville.
    • While rents in Romeoville fell slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Columbus (+1.0%) and DC (+0.5%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Romeoville than most large cities. For example, Springfield has a median 2BR rent of $724, where Romeoville is more than two-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Chicago
    $1,100
    $1,290
    0
    0.8%
    Aurora
    $1,130
    $1,330
    -0.4%
    -0.5%
    Joliet
    $970
    $1,140
    0.2%
    2.1%
    Naperville
    $1,500
    $1,770
    -0.6%
    0.5%
    Elgin
    $1,000
    $1,180
    0
    1.2%
    Waukegan
    $870
    $1,020
    0.2%
    1.8%
    Hammond
    $850
    $1,000
    0
    0.8%
    Arlington Heights
    $1,250
    $1,460
    -0.4%
    -1.5%
    Evanston
    $1,320
    $1,560
    -0.7%
    0.1%
    Schaumburg
    $1,440
    $1,700
    -0.4%
    1.9%
    Bolingbrook
    $1,310
    $1,540
    -0.5%
    -0.5%
    Palatine
    $1,180
    $1,390
    0
    1.5%
    Des Plaines
    $1,000
    $1,170
    0.2%
    1.6%
    Wheaton
    $1,300
    $1,520
    -0.2%
    3.1%
    Hoffman Estates
    $1,090
    $1,290
    -0.1%
    -1%
    Oak Park
    $860
    $1,010
    0.1%
    1.4%
    Lombard
    $1,350
    $1,590
    -0.6%
    -1.7%
    Buffalo Grove
    $1,350
    $1,590
    -0.2%
    -1.1%
    Carol Stream
    $1,180
    $1,390
    0
    2.4%
    Romeoville
    $1,620
    $1,910
    -0.4%
    -0.4%
    Wheeling
    $1,150
    $1,350
    0
    0.8%
    Calumet City
    $870
    $1,030
    0
    0.3%
    Merrillville
    $980
    $1,160
    0.2%
    1.8%
    Glendale Heights
    $1,160
    $1,360
    0.6%
    2.2%
    St. Charles
    $1,290
    $1,520
    0.1%
    1.9%
    Woodridge
    $1,200
    $1,410
    0.1%
    -1.1%
    Gurnee
    $1,230
    $1,440
    -0.9%
    -2.5%
    Chicago Heights
    $920
    $1,080
    0
    0.3%
    Lansing
    $830
    $980
    0
    -2.7%
    Vernon Hills
    $1,360
    $1,600
    0.1%
    1%
    Woodstock
    $980
    $1,150
    0.1%
    1.1%
    Westmont
    $1,320
    $1,550
    -0.2%
    1.6%
    Zion
    $900
    $1,060
    0.1%
    1.2%
    Rolling Meadows
    $1,290
    $1,520
    0
    3.6%
    Lisle
    $1,240
    $1,460
    -0.7%
    2.8%
    Park Forest
    $1,000
    $1,170
    0.1%
    1.5%
    Richton Park
    $1,060
    $1,250
    0.1%
    1.7%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Romeoville 1 BedroomsRomeoville 2 BedroomsRomeoville 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsRomeoville 3 BedroomsRomeoville Apartments under $1,400
    Romeoville Apartments under $1500Romeoville Apartments with BalconyRomeoville Apartments with GarageRomeoville Apartments with GymRomeoville Apartments with Hardwood Floors
    Romeoville Apartments with ParkingRomeoville Apartments with PoolRomeoville Apartments with Washer-DryerRomeoville Dog Friendly ApartmentsRomeoville Pet Friendly Places

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Chicago, ILNaperville, ILAurora, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, ILLombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, ILDes Plaines, ILBolingbrook, IL
    Elgin, ILDowners Grove, ILElmhurst, ILSt. Charles, ILWoodridge, ILOrland Park, ILPark Ridge, ILLisle, ILElk Grove Village, ILBloomingdale, ILOswego, ILBerwyn, IL
    Hoffman Estates, ILWestmont, ILPlainfield, ILHanover Park, ILNorth Aurora, ILChicago Heights, ILLockport, ILMaywood, ILRoselle, ILSouth Elgin, ILGeneva, ILCrest Hill, IL

    Apartments Near Colleges

    City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
    Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
    City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College