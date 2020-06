Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage playground

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking playground garage cats allowed

Move right in to this spacious 2 bedroom, 1 bath ranch style home nestled on a beautiful corner lot with oversized 2 car garage. Lots of outdoor space with large fenced-in backyard and patio. Open floor plan home with a great layout and a large, bright eat-in kitchen. Extra living space could be dining room or family room. Great location with Salt Park across the street offering picnic area, bike path, playground and more! Close to Hwy 53 and I90.

