All apartments in Rolling Meadows
Find more places like 2850 Southampton Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rolling Meadows, IL
/
2850 Southampton Drive
Last updated April 21 2020 at 1:11 AM

2850 Southampton Drive

2850 Southampton Drive · (619) 962-9196
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Rolling Meadows
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2850 Southampton Drive, Rolling Meadows, IL 60008

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 29208 · Avail. now

$1,258

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 875 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
key fob access
Located in the desirable town of Rolling Meadows, Willowbend Apartments & Townhomes are conveniently located to Woodfield Mall, Busse Woods, shopping, restaurants and easy access to I90 & I290. With multiple floorplans to choose from, all homes & townhomes offer updated kitchens with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops, large windows for tons of light, wood flooring throughout and private patios/balconies. Thoughtfully spacious interiors include open concept designs equipped with smart thermostats & keyless entry for maximized convenience. The community includes an outdoor pool with a raised sundeck, children's playground, laundry facilities and a 24 hour fitness center with cardio & weight machines. Pricing is subject to change daily, based on lease terms & availability. Please contact for specific availability. Multiple floorplans & units available. No smoking building, pets ok. *Please note some photos are of model units and do not represent actual unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2850 Southampton Drive have any available units?
2850 Southampton Drive has a unit available for $1,258 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2850 Southampton Drive have?
Some of 2850 Southampton Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2850 Southampton Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2850 Southampton Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2850 Southampton Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2850 Southampton Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2850 Southampton Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2850 Southampton Drive does offer parking.
Does 2850 Southampton Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2850 Southampton Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2850 Southampton Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2850 Southampton Drive has a pool.
Does 2850 Southampton Drive have accessible units?
No, 2850 Southampton Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2850 Southampton Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2850 Southampton Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2850 Southampton Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2850 Southampton Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 2850 Southampton Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Preserve at Woodfield
4700 Arbor Dr
Rolling Meadows, IL 60008
Willow Bend Apartments
2850 Southampton Dr
Rolling Meadows, IL 60008

Similar Pages

Rolling Meadows 1 BedroomsRolling Meadows 2 Bedrooms
Rolling Meadows Apartments with Hardwood FloorsRolling Meadows Apartments with Parking
Rolling Meadows Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chicago, ILNaperville, ILAurora, ILEvanston, ILWaukegan, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, ILLombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILDes Plaines, IL
Palatine, ILElgin, ILDowners Grove, ILGlenview, ILElmhurst, ILSt. Charles, ILCrystal Lake, ILHanover Park, ILWheeling, ILDeerfield, ILWilmette, ILMaywood, IL
Roselle, ILWest Dundee, ILSouth Elgin, ILGeneva, ILLake Forest, ILBensenville, ILLa Grange, ILWarrenville, ILBurr Ridge, ILItasca, ILHarwood Heights, ILWillowbrook, IL

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity