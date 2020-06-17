2850 Southampton Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr gym on-site laundry parking playground pool garage key fob access

Located in the desirable town of Rolling Meadows, Willowbend Apartments & Townhomes are conveniently located to Woodfield Mall, Busse Woods, shopping, restaurants and easy access to I90 & I290. With multiple floorplans to choose from, all homes & townhomes offer updated kitchens with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops, large windows for tons of light, wood flooring throughout and private patios/balconies. Thoughtfully spacious interiors include open concept designs equipped with smart thermostats & keyless entry for maximized convenience. The community includes an outdoor pool with a raised sundeck, children's playground, laundry facilities and a 24 hour fitness center with cardio & weight machines. Pricing is subject to change daily, based on lease terms & availability. Please contact for specific availability. Multiple floorplans & units available. No smoking building, pets ok. *Please note some photos are of model units and do not represent actual unit.