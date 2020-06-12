/
/
/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:36 AM
109 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Plainfield, IL
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 10:22am
53 Units Available
Enclave At 127th
23760 W 127th St, Plainfield, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,691
1112 sqft
Within easy reach of Lake Renwick Preserve and I-55. Each apartment features a private entryway and a kitchen with wood-look floors and granite countertops. Select apartments come with private patios or balconies and attached garages.
Results within 1 mile of Plainfield
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Ashwood Park
5 Units Available
Ashwood Place Apartments
4209 Pond Willow Road, Naperville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,394
1370 sqft
A charming place to live with high-end finishes and modern amenities. On-site bike path, 24-hour emergency maintenance, and green space. Apartments offer carpeting and modern appliances. Next to a park area.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Ashwood Park
1 Unit Available
4110 Pond Willow Road
4110 Pond Willow Road, Naperville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,374
1370 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 4110 Pond Willow Road in Naperville. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
13913 Cambridge Circle
13913 Cambridge Circle, Plainfield, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1282 sqft
Spacious 2 Story End Unit! 2 Bedroom, 2 1/2 Bath. Living Room has Wood Burning Fireplace & Flat Screen TV! Dining Room w/Sliding Door to Private Patio w/Elect Awning. Eat-In Kitchen w/upgraded Cabinets & Lighting.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Ashwood Park
1 Unit Available
4137 Pond Willow Road
4137 Pond Willow Road, Naperville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,374
1370 sqft
!!!MOVE IN SPECIAL, 1 MONTHS RENT FREE!!! END POND UNIT. Enjoy luxury ranch style living at it's finest. Live here and experience maintenance free living with a spacious and bright open floor plan.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Ashwood Park
1 Unit Available
4224 Pond WIllow Road
4224 Pond Willow Road, Naperville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,199
1370 sqft
!!!MOVE IN SPECIAL, 1 MONTHS RENT FREE!!! Enjoy luxury ranch style living at it's finest. Live here and experience maintenance free living with a spacious and bright open floor plan.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Ashwood Park
1 Unit Available
4135 Pond Willow Court
4135 Pond Willow Road, Naperville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,274
1370 sqft
!!!MOVE IN SPECIAL, 1 MONTHS RENT FREE!!! Enjoy luxury ranch style living at it's finest. Live here and experience maintenance free living with a spacious and bright open floor plan.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
4038 Oak Tree Lane
4038 Oak Tree Lane, Joliet, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1197 sqft
Beautiful two story townhouse - private entryway w/ vaulted celling. Backs to water - no other homes behind you. Two bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms. Living room new flooring, fresh painted kitchen cabinet and all bedrooms. New roof completed 2019.
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
24204 WALNUT Circle
24204 Walnut Circle, Plainfield, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1627 sqft
Impeccable townhome with fresh paint and new carpeting! Nice and open floor plan. Staircase with oak railings. The kitchen has 42" cabinets and is fully applianced. Two-story family room. Dining room with sliding glass doors to concrete patio.
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
The Pointe at Fieldstone
1 Unit Available
1938 West Cobblestone Road
1938 Cobblestone Road, Romeoville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1600 sqft
Looking for that perfect place? You have found it! This beautiful 2 bedroom 2 1/2 bath w/loft and second floor laundry, is awaiting your arrival. Full finished basement with bonus room and family room is waiting for your guest to entertain.
1 of 17
Last updated March 9 at 09:51pm
Ashwood Park
1 Unit Available
4215 Pond Willow Road
4215 Pond Willow Road, Naperville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,274
1370 sqft
!!! MOVE IN SPECIAL, 1 MONTHS RENT FREE!!! Enjoy luxury ranch style living at it's finest. Live here and experience maintenance free living with a spacious and bright open floor plan.
Results within 5 miles of Plainfield
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
19 Units Available
Farmington Lakes
2000 Farmington Lakes Dr, Oswego, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1143 sqft
Convenient location for commuters off major thoroughfares I-88, I-55, and I-355. Residents enjoy units with stainless steel appliances, laundry, and patio or balcony. Luxury community features pool, trash valet, and clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 12:42am
$
Contact for Availability
GLENMUIR OF NAPERVILLE
2604 Rockport Ln, Naperville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
A 10-minute drive from Naperville Walkway, these spacious homes feature gourmet kitchens, in-unit laundry and 9-foot ceilings. Residents have access to a business center, a 24-hour fitness studio and a swimming pool, among other amenities.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
Highpoint Apartments
16 Units Available
Highpoint
175 S Highpoint Dr, Romeoville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,403
1117 sqft
Situated nearby all the shopping and dining options that South Weber Road has to offer, this community features a concierge, volleyball court, gym and clubhouse for residents to enjoy. Apartments have been recently renovated.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 10:22am
17 Units Available
Springs at Weber Road
700 S Weber Rd, Romeoville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,721
1123 sqft
This brand-new community has a clubhouse, swimming pool and 24-hour fitness center. Units feature granite countertops, in-unit laundry and the option of furnished apartments. Lewis University, I-55 and Lake Renwick Preserve are all nearby.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
$
55 Units Available
Springs at Oswego
801 5th Street, Oswego, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,609
1135 sqft
With impeccable attention to detail and thoughtfully designed extras, the townhome-style apartments at Springs at Oswego offer luxury living. Choose from the studio, one, two, or three bedroom apartments to find the perfect one for your needs.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
South Farnsworth
13 Units Available
AURORA AT SUMMERFIELD
1847 Clubhouse Dr, Aurora, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,386
1141 sqft
Spacious homes featuring gourmet kitchens, private patios and in-unit laundry. Common amenities include a modern fitness center, private garages and a swimming pool. Barely 10 miles from downtown Naperville.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4360 Timber Ridge Court
4360 Timber Ridge Court, Joliet, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
1100 sqft
Chestnut - 2Br/2Ba Rental Home - First Floor - 2 Bedroom and 2 Bath unit in Joliet / Shorewood area at intersection of I55 and Rt. 52 (Jefferson) 1 Car Garages available at $150 per month. Pet Policy; Under 35 pounds.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
2844 Rutland Circle
2844 Rutland Road, Naperville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1270 sqft
Welcome to Windridge of Naperville! This 2 story design features 2 bedrooms, 1 full and 1 half bath, 9' 1st Floor ceilings with two story family room and master bedroom with vaulted ceiling and massive walk in closet! Attached 2 car garage, private
1 of 8
Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
1 Unit Available
4442 Timber Ridge Ct.
4442 Timber Ridge Court, Joliet, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
1203 sqft
4442 Timber Ridge Ct. Available 06/12/20 Chestnut - 2Br/2Ba Rental Home - Second Floor - New Construction (Please note availability is dependent upon building completion and subject to final occupancy approval. Move-in dates subject to change.
1 of 11
Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
1 Unit Available
4444 Timber Ridge Court
4444 Timber Ridge Court, Joliet, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
1100 sqft
4444 Timber Ridge Court Available 06/12/20 Chestnut - 2Br/2Ba Rental Home - First Floor - New Construction (Please note availability is dependent upon building completion and subject to final occupancy approval. Move-in dates subject to change.
1 of 7
Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
1 Unit Available
4446 Timber Ridge Ct.
4446 Timber Ridge Court, Joliet, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,455
1160 sqft
Chestnut - 2Br/2Ba Rental Home - First Floor - New Construction (Please note availability is dependent upon building completion and subject to final occupancy approval. Move-in dates subject to change.
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Carillon Club
1 Unit Available
2923 MADISON Drive
2923 Madison Dr, Naperville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,196
1550 sqft
AMAZING OPPORTUNITY. AVAILABLE NOW! RENT A NEAR BRAND NEW HOUSE IN ONE OF THE NEWEST DEVELOPMENTS IN NAPERVILLE. WALK TO BUS STOP TO GET TO METRA AND OTHER PLACES!! 2 LUXURY BEDROOMS AND 2 FULL BATHS WITH A SEPARATE POWDER ROOM IN THE HOME.
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Far Southeast
1 Unit Available
2497 Frost Drive
2497 Frost Drive, Aurora, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1384 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 2497 Frost Drive in Aurora. View photos, descriptions and more!
Similar Pages
Plainfield 1 BedroomsPlainfield 2 BedroomsPlainfield 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsPlainfield 3 BedroomsPlainfield Accessible Apartments
Plainfield Apartments with BalconyPlainfield Apartments with GaragePlainfield Apartments with GymPlainfield Apartments with Hardwood FloorsPlainfield Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Chicago, ILNaperville, ILAurora, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, ILLombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, ILDes Plaines, ILPalatine, IL
Bolingbrook, ILElgin, ILDowners Grove, ILElmhurst, ILSt. Charles, ILWoodridge, ILHanover Park, ILNorth Aurora, ILLockport, ILMaywood, ILRoselle, ILWest Dundee, IL