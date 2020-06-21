All apartments in Plainfield
Find more places like 11655 Decathalon Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Plainfield, IL
/
11655 Decathalon Lane
Last updated June 6 2020 at 2:36 AM

11655 Decathalon Lane

11655 Decathalon Lane · (872) 204-4615
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Plainfield
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

11655 Decathalon Lane, Plainfield, IL 60585

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,270

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1894 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Beautiful bamboo flooring throughout the 1st level and powder rm, custom made kitchen island with extra storage, vaulted ceilings compliment a spacious, open feeling! Tall ceilings and over sized windows make the family room bright and airy. Vaulted master, with en suite that has double sinks in an elevated vanity. Giant back yard with paver patio will be shaded in the afternoon!

We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure. When touring any home, please take necessary precautions with frequently touched surfaces and objects (for example, counters, light switches, doorknobs and cabinet handles) to help reduce the potential spread of covid-19, per measures recommended at www.cdc.gov.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathliaght Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11655 Decathalon Lane have any available units?
11655 Decathalon Lane has a unit available for $2,270 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 11655 Decathalon Lane have?
Some of 11655 Decathalon Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11655 Decathalon Lane currently offering any rent specials?
11655 Decathalon Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11655 Decathalon Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 11655 Decathalon Lane is pet friendly.
Does 11655 Decathalon Lane offer parking?
No, 11655 Decathalon Lane does not offer parking.
Does 11655 Decathalon Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11655 Decathalon Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11655 Decathalon Lane have a pool?
No, 11655 Decathalon Lane does not have a pool.
Does 11655 Decathalon Lane have accessible units?
No, 11655 Decathalon Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 11655 Decathalon Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 11655 Decathalon Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11655 Decathalon Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 11655 Decathalon Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 11655 Decathalon Lane?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Enclave At 127th
23760 W 127th St
Plainfield, IL 60585

Similar Pages

Plainfield 1 BedroomsPlainfield 2 Bedrooms
Plainfield Accessible ApartmentsPlainfield Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Plainfield Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chicago, ILNaperville, ILAurora, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, ILLombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, ILDes Plaines, ILPalatine, IL
Bolingbrook, ILElgin, ILDowners Grove, ILElmhurst, ILSt. Charles, ILWoodridge, ILHanover Park, ILNorth Aurora, ILLockport, ILMaywood, ILRoselle, ILWest Dundee, IL
South Elgin, ILGeneva, ILCrest Hill, ILBensenville, ILYorkville, ILLa Grange, ILRichton Park, ILWarrenville, ILBurr Ridge, ILItasca, ILWillowbrook, ILBroadview, IL

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity