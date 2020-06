721 Oriole Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage sauna

THIS RECENTLY UPDATED HOME SITS ON A 56X126 LOT LOCATED IN THE COUNTRY CLUB AREA JUST BLOCKS FROM FIELD ELEMENTARY SCHOOL AND THREE PARKS NEARBY. ENTER THROUGH THE FOYER, THE MAIN FLOOR BOASTS A FAMILY ROOM WITH QUARTZITE FIREPLACE, SEPARATE FORMAL DINING ROOM, AND UPDATED KITCHEN WITH STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, REAL QUARTZITE COUNTERTOPS, SUBZERO FRIDGE WITH WOLF DOUBLE OVEN AND WARMING DRAWER. PLUS AN EATING AREA, POWDER ROOM AND HEATED SUNROOM OVERLOOKING THE LARGE BACKYARD. 4 BEDROOMS UP INCLUDE 3 GOOD SIZED BEDROOMS AND A MASTER SUITE WITH ITS OWN BALCONY, BATHROOM WITH SEPARATE SHOWER, WHIRLPOOL TUB & A LARGE WALK-IN CLOSET. FULL BASEMENT INCLUDES A REC ROOM, LAUNDRY ROOM, AN ADDITIONAL GUEST BEDROOM AND FULL BATH WITH A SAUNA! THE BACKYARD HAS AN EXPANSIVE BRICK PAVERED PATIO- PERFECT FOR ENTERTAINING! 1.5 CAR ATTACHED GARAGE. VERY LOW TAXES. SEE ADDITIONAL INFORMATION FOR FLOOR PLANS AND VIRTUAL TOUR.