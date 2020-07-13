Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan oven range recently renovated refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bocce court business center clubhouse dog park fire pit gym on-site laundry playground pool bbq/grill tennis court volleyball court parking 24hr maintenance carport cc payments e-payments hot tub internet access online portal

**Now open by appointment! Contact us today to schedule a self-guided or virtual leasing tour.**The Clayson offers stylish and comfortable 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes in beautiful Palatine, Illinois. Newly modernized apartment homes feature resilient laminate wood flooring, white shaker style cabinetry, stainless steel appliances and picturesque views of our private lake.Residents enjoy exclusive access to a brand new clubhouse with a business center and state-of-the-art fitness center, plus an outdoor pool and expansive sundeck, grilling area, fire pit, bocce ball court and a dog run. Our residential community is just minutes from nearby attractions including the Deer Grove Forest Preserve and the Deer Park Town Center shopping center. Creatively managed by Marquette Management, Inc.