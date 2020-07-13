All apartments in Palatine
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:45 PM

The Clayson

860 W Panorama Dr · (833) 299-1421
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Rent Special
SUMMER SAVINGS! SELECT UNITS RECEIVE $1,000 OFF THE FIRST MONTHS RENT WHEN YOU MOVE-IN BY JULY 31st! Call today for touring options! *Restrictions Apply
Location

860 W Panorama Dr, Palatine, IL 60067
Baldwin

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 816-309 · Avail. Aug 5

$1,356

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 950 sqft

Unit 836-203 · Avail. Aug 5

$1,356

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 950 sqft

Unit 915-311 · Avail. Jul 17

$1,356

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 950 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 809-205 · Avail. Sep 22

$1,626

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1225 sqft

Unit 919-102 · Avail. now

$1,802

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1225 sqft

Unit 911-202 · Avail. Nov 4

$1,802

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1225 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Clayson.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
carport
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bocce court
business center
clubhouse
dog park
fire pit
gym
on-site laundry
playground
pool
bbq/grill
tennis court
volleyball court
parking
24hr maintenance
carport
cc payments
e-payments
hot tub
internet access
online portal
**Now open by appointment! Contact us today to schedule a self-guided or virtual leasing tour.**The Clayson offers stylish and comfortable 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes in beautiful Palatine, Illinois. Newly modernized apartment homes feature resilient laminate wood flooring, white shaker style cabinetry, stainless steel appliances and picturesque views of our private lake.Residents enjoy exclusive access to a brand new clubhouse with a business center and state-of-the-art fitness center, plus an outdoor pool and expansive sundeck, grilling area, fire pit, bocce ball court and a dog run. Our residential community is just minutes from nearby attractions including the Deer Grove Forest Preserve and the Deer Park Town Center shopping center. Creatively managed by Marquette Management, Inc.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 15 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $65 per applicant
Move-in Fees: $250 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Clayson have any available units?
The Clayson has 9 units available starting at $1,356 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Palatine, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palatine Rent Report.
What amenities does The Clayson have?
Some of The Clayson's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Clayson currently offering any rent specials?
The Clayson is offering the following rent specials: SUMMER SAVINGS! SELECT UNITS RECEIVE $1,000 OFF THE FIRST MONTHS RENT WHEN YOU MOVE-IN BY JULY 31st! Call today for touring options! *Restrictions Apply
Is The Clayson pet-friendly?
Yes, The Clayson is pet friendly.
Does The Clayson offer parking?
Yes, The Clayson offers parking.
Does The Clayson have units with washers and dryers?
No, The Clayson does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does The Clayson have a pool?
Yes, The Clayson has a pool.
Does The Clayson have accessible units?
No, The Clayson does not have accessible units.
Does The Clayson have units with dishwashers?
No, The Clayson does not have units with dishwashers.
