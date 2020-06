Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

BEAUTIFULLY UPDATED 2 BDRM 2 BATH 2ND FLR CONDO HAS 1 CAR GARAGE IN UNIT LAUNDRY.2 BALCONIES ONE IS SCREENED.2 NEW BATHS WITH GRANITE VANITIES. FLEXCORE BUILDING IS IS VERY QUIET. FORMAL DINING ROOM AND EAT IN KITCHEN.FIREPLACE IN LIVING ROOM. VERY CLOSE TO SHOPPING FOR NON-DRIVERS. WALK TO ORLAND SQUARE MALL.TRAIN VERY CLOSE FOR EZ COMMUTE TO WORK.IMPRESSIVE CONDITION!MUST HAVE GOOD CREDIT 650 MIN. AND PROOF OF INCOME.NO PETS NO SMOKING