Last updated July 6 2020 at 4:58 PM

434 South Maple Avenue

434 South Maple Avenue · (847) 852-4715
Location

434 South Maple Avenue, Oak Park, IL 60302

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 7 · Avail. now

$1,295

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 625 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
This Apartment offers all the Benefits of a Fully Remodeled Home while Boasting the Vintage Charm of a Historic Oak Park Building! The Living Room and Dining Rooms are highlighted by a Beautiful Bay Window, Tall Ceilings, and Amazing Trim Work! The Remodeled Kitchen offers Stylish Grey Cabinets, A Custom Backsplash, and Quartz Counters! The Newly Renovated Bathroom is also sure to Impress! Secure Building Featuring On-Site Coin Laundry! Optional Assigned Parking Space available at Nearby Building for an additional $75 per month. Prime Location with Easy Access to the Expressway, Dining, and Shopping! Available Immediately! Lease Terms: 1 Year Lease Minimum. Tenant only Pays Electric. One Dog with a max. weight of 25 lbs. accepted on a Case-By-Case Basis With an Additional Pet Fee Required. No Smoking. Credit/Background Check to be Performed by Listing Office. $60 p/Adult over 18. Tenants are responsible for $50 Move-In and Move-Out Administrative Fees.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
limit: 1
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 434 South Maple Avenue have any available units?
434 South Maple Avenue has a unit available for $1,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 434 South Maple Avenue have?
Some of 434 South Maple Avenue's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 434 South Maple Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
434 South Maple Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 434 South Maple Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 434 South Maple Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 434 South Maple Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 434 South Maple Avenue offers parking.
Does 434 South Maple Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 434 South Maple Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 434 South Maple Avenue have a pool?
No, 434 South Maple Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 434 South Maple Avenue have accessible units?
No, 434 South Maple Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 434 South Maple Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 434 South Maple Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 434 South Maple Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 434 South Maple Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

