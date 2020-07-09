434 South Maple Avenue.

Amenities

Unit Amenities oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

This Apartment offers all the Benefits of a Fully Remodeled Home while Boasting the Vintage Charm of a Historic Oak Park Building! The Living Room and Dining Rooms are highlighted by a Beautiful Bay Window, Tall Ceilings, and Amazing Trim Work! The Remodeled Kitchen offers Stylish Grey Cabinets, A Custom Backsplash, and Quartz Counters! The Newly Renovated Bathroom is also sure to Impress! Secure Building Featuring On-Site Coin Laundry! Optional Assigned Parking Space available at Nearby Building for an additional $75 per month. Prime Location with Easy Access to the Expressway, Dining, and Shopping! Available Immediately! Lease Terms: 1 Year Lease Minimum. Tenant only Pays Electric. One Dog with a max. weight of 25 lbs. accepted on a Case-By-Case Basis With an Additional Pet Fee Required. No Smoking. Credit/Background Check to be Performed by Listing Office. $60 p/Adult over 18. Tenants are responsible for $50 Move-In and Move-Out Administrative Fees.