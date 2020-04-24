All apartments in Oak Lawn
10241 Central Avenue

10241 South Central Avenue · (708) 645-8500
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

10241 South Central Avenue, Oak Lawn, IL 60453

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2D · Avail. now

$1,400

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1000 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Corner end-unit condo. Updated kitchen with new appliances, granite countertops. Large living room and dining room with lots of light and light wood laminate floors. Master bedroom with two closets and 1/2 bath. Unit has been freshly painted. Large balcony. One parking space in the garage, #G-6 and an additional parking space outside. Conveniently located to shopping, dining, public transportation, parks and highways. Cooking gas and water are included in rent. Available immediately. NO PETS AND NO SMOKING. Credit report and background check and MLS application for each person over 18 required. Job and income verification and 4 last pay stubs. Rental insurance required and references from previous landlords.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10241 Central Avenue have any available units?
10241 Central Avenue has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 10241 Central Avenue have?
Some of 10241 Central Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10241 Central Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
10241 Central Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10241 Central Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 10241 Central Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oak Lawn.
Does 10241 Central Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 10241 Central Avenue does offer parking.
Does 10241 Central Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10241 Central Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10241 Central Avenue have a pool?
No, 10241 Central Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 10241 Central Avenue have accessible units?
No, 10241 Central Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 10241 Central Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10241 Central Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 10241 Central Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 10241 Central Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
