10241 Central Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Corner end-unit condo. Updated kitchen with new appliances, granite countertops. Large living room and dining room with lots of light and light wood laminate floors. Master bedroom with two closets and 1/2 bath. Unit has been freshly painted. Large balcony. One parking space in the garage, #G-6 and an additional parking space outside. Conveniently located to shopping, dining, public transportation, parks and highways. Cooking gas and water are included in rent. Available immediately. NO PETS AND NO SMOKING. Credit report and background check and MLS application for each person over 18 required. Job and income verification and 4 last pay stubs. Rental insurance required and references from previous landlords.