1781 Tudor Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities elevator parking garage

Splendid 2 bed, 2 bath condo with all the upgrades! This home boasts an open floor plan, with an amazing lush view of the golf course & fountain pond from the balcony. Kitchen has upgraded cabinets, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and a pantry for extra storage. Large master bedroom has a generous walk in closet with private luxury bath. In unit washer & dryer. Parking space with extra storage cage included. Location of Shermer Place is in close proximity to train station and downtown Northbrook. Enjoyable and comfortable home in an outstanding location.