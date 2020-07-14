All apartments in Northbrook
Last updated July 10 2020 at 9:54 PM

1781 Tudor Lane

1781 Tudor Lane · (847) 502-7133
Location

1781 Tudor Lane, Northbrook, IL 60062
Shermer Place

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 107 · Avail. now

$2,100

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
garage
Splendid 2 bed, 2 bath condo with all the upgrades! This home boasts an open floor plan, with an amazing lush view of the golf course & fountain pond from the balcony. Kitchen has upgraded cabinets, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and a pantry for extra storage. Large master bedroom has a generous walk in closet with private luxury bath. In unit washer & dryer. Parking space with extra storage cage included. Location of Shermer Place is in close proximity to train station and downtown Northbrook. Enjoyable and comfortable home in an outstanding location.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1781 Tudor Lane have any available units?
1781 Tudor Lane has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1781 Tudor Lane have?
Some of 1781 Tudor Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1781 Tudor Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1781 Tudor Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1781 Tudor Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1781 Tudor Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Northbrook.
Does 1781 Tudor Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1781 Tudor Lane offers parking.
Does 1781 Tudor Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1781 Tudor Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1781 Tudor Lane have a pool?
No, 1781 Tudor Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1781 Tudor Lane have accessible units?
No, 1781 Tudor Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1781 Tudor Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1781 Tudor Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 1781 Tudor Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1781 Tudor Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
