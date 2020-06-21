All apartments in North Aurora
North Aurora, IL
332 Pheasant Hill Drive
Last updated June 15 2020 at 12:52 AM

332 Pheasant Hill Drive

332 Pheasant Hill Drive · No Longer Available
Location

332 Pheasant Hill Drive, North Aurora, IL 60542

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
fire pit
on-site laundry
parking
garage
LOOKING FOR A HEATED 4 CAR GARAGE? LOOK NO MORE!? Have a collection of cars? This is the one! Beautiful Riverstone model home in Moose Lake Estates subdivision! Enter into the breathtaking two story foyer boasting beautiful hardwood floors throughout most the main floor. Grand two story living room and seperate formal dining room with butler's pantry. Gourmet kitchen w/ chef's island. 42" oak cabinets. Family room shows off its 12 ft cielings with beautiful brick fireplace & transom windows. The ample breakfast room accomdates a large table as it faces the the beautiful lush green backyard with gorgeous paver brick patio & firepit. First floor has a office that can also be a 5th bedroom guest room/or playroom and a convinent half bath and laundry room. This home has many architectural details such as tray ceilings, crown moldings & beautiful archways. Master suite with a sitting room. Master bath, soaking tub, separate shower and water closet. Nestled in a quiet neighborhood yet close to I-88, shopping, restuarants. New sump pump and new high efficiency hot water tank replaced in 2019. Outdoor lights replace 2019. Basement has Rough-in. A/C diagnostic checked by hobson recently clean bill of health. Exterior painted 2018-2019. NO PETS!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 332 Pheasant Hill Drive have any available units?
332 Pheasant Hill Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Aurora, IL.
What amenities does 332 Pheasant Hill Drive have?
Some of 332 Pheasant Hill Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 332 Pheasant Hill Drive currently offering any rent specials?
332 Pheasant Hill Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 332 Pheasant Hill Drive pet-friendly?
No, 332 Pheasant Hill Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Aurora.
Does 332 Pheasant Hill Drive offer parking?
Yes, 332 Pheasant Hill Drive does offer parking.
Does 332 Pheasant Hill Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 332 Pheasant Hill Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 332 Pheasant Hill Drive have a pool?
No, 332 Pheasant Hill Drive does not have a pool.
Does 332 Pheasant Hill Drive have accessible units?
No, 332 Pheasant Hill Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 332 Pheasant Hill Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 332 Pheasant Hill Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 332 Pheasant Hill Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 332 Pheasant Hill Drive has units with air conditioning.
