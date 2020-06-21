332 Pheasant Hill Drive

Amenities

LOOKING FOR A HEATED 4 CAR GARAGE? LOOK NO MORE!? Have a collection of cars? This is the one! Beautiful Riverstone model home in Moose Lake Estates subdivision! Enter into the breathtaking two story foyer boasting beautiful hardwood floors throughout most the main floor. Grand two story living room and seperate formal dining room with butler's pantry. Gourmet kitchen w/ chef's island. 42" oak cabinets. Family room shows off its 12 ft cielings with beautiful brick fireplace & transom windows. The ample breakfast room accomdates a large table as it faces the the beautiful lush green backyard with gorgeous paver brick patio & firepit. First floor has a office that can also be a 5th bedroom guest room/or playroom and a convinent half bath and laundry room. This home has many architectural details such as tray ceilings, crown moldings & beautiful archways. Master suite with a sitting room. Master bath, soaking tub, separate shower and water closet. Nestled in a quiet neighborhood yet close to I-88, shopping, restuarants. New sump pump and new high efficiency hot water tank replaced in 2019. Outdoor lights replace 2019. Basement has Rough-in. A/C diagnostic checked by hobson recently clean bill of health. Exterior painted 2018-2019. NO PETS!