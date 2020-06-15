Amenities
Large 2BR, lots of closets, ss appliances, pets ok - Property Id: 289702
Spacious 2 BR, 1BA, great location, bordering Evanston and Chicago. Lots of closets, modern kitchen, dinning room and bath. SS appliances. Neutral colors.
Location: 7549 W. Bell Ave. #3C Chicago, IL. 60645
Rent: $1300
Bedrooms: 2BR
Bathrooms: 1BA
Pets: Pet friendly
Laundry: In building
Parking: $125 mo
PLEASE CONTACT LANDSTAR AGENT BEFORE APPLYING,
UNIT MIGHT HAVE AN APPLICATION PENDING
APPLICATION FEES ARE NOT REFUNDABLE
Landstar Realty Group is an equal opportunity housing provider. All properties advertised on this website are subject to the Federal Fair Housing Act, the Illinois Human Rights Act, and the Chicago Residential Landlord Tenant Ordinance. We are committed to upholding the purpose and spirit of these policies.
Maria Lewis
Leasing Agent
Landstar Realty Group
708.254.9985
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/289702
Property Id 289702
(RLNE5817041)