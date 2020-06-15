Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Large 2BR, lots of closets, ss appliances, pets ok - Property Id: 289702



Spacious 2 BR, 1BA, great location, bordering Evanston and Chicago. Lots of closets, modern kitchen, dinning room and bath. SS appliances. Neutral colors.



Location: 7549 W. Bell Ave. #3C Chicago, IL. 60645

Rent: $1300

Bedrooms: 2BR

Bathrooms: 1BA

Pets: Pet friendly

Laundry: In building

Parking: $125 mo



PLEASE CONTACT LANDSTAR AGENT BEFORE APPLYING,

UNIT MIGHT HAVE AN APPLICATION PENDING

APPLICATION FEES ARE NOT REFUNDABLE



Maria Lewis

Leasing Agent

Landstar Realty Group

708.254.9985

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/289702

(RLNE5817041)