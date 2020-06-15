All apartments in Norridge
Find more places like 7549 W. Bell Ave. 3C.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Norridge, IL
/
7549 W. Bell Ave. 3C
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

7549 W. Bell Ave. 3C

7549 West Belle Plaine Avenue · (708) 254-9985
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Norridge
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

7549 West Belle Plaine Avenue, Norridge, IL 60706
Norridge

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 3C · Avail. now

$1,300

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Large 2BR, lots of closets, ss appliances, pets ok - Property Id: 289702

Spacious 2 BR, 1BA, great location, bordering Evanston and Chicago. Lots of closets, modern kitchen, dinning room and bath. SS appliances. Neutral colors.

Location: 7549 W. Bell Ave. #3C Chicago, IL. 60645
Rent: $1300
Bedrooms: 2BR
Bathrooms: 1BA
Pets: Pet friendly
Laundry: In building
Parking: $125 mo

PLEASE CONTACT LANDSTAR AGENT BEFORE APPLYING,
UNIT MIGHT HAVE AN APPLICATION PENDING
APPLICATION FEES ARE NOT REFUNDABLE

Landstar Realty Group is an equal opportunity housing provider. All properties advertised on this website are subject to the Federal Fair Housing Act, the Illinois Human Rights Act, and the Chicago Residential Landlord Tenant Ordinance. We are committed to upholding the purpose and spirit of these policies.

Maria Lewis
Leasing Agent
Landstar Realty Group
708.254.9985
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/289702
Property Id 289702

(RLNE5817041)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7549 W. Bell Ave. 3C have any available units?
7549 W. Bell Ave. 3C has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7549 W. Bell Ave. 3C have?
Some of 7549 W. Bell Ave. 3C's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7549 W. Bell Ave. 3C currently offering any rent specials?
7549 W. Bell Ave. 3C isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7549 W. Bell Ave. 3C pet-friendly?
Yes, 7549 W. Bell Ave. 3C is pet friendly.
Does 7549 W. Bell Ave. 3C offer parking?
Yes, 7549 W. Bell Ave. 3C does offer parking.
Does 7549 W. Bell Ave. 3C have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7549 W. Bell Ave. 3C does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7549 W. Bell Ave. 3C have a pool?
No, 7549 W. Bell Ave. 3C does not have a pool.
Does 7549 W. Bell Ave. 3C have accessible units?
No, 7549 W. Bell Ave. 3C does not have accessible units.
Does 7549 W. Bell Ave. 3C have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7549 W. Bell Ave. 3C has units with dishwashers.
Does 7549 W. Bell Ave. 3C have units with air conditioning?
No, 7549 W. Bell Ave. 3C does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 7549 W. Bell Ave. 3C?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Norridge 1 BedroomsNorridge 2 Bedrooms
Norridge 3 BedroomsNorridge Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Norridge Furnished Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chicago, ILNaperville, ILEvanston, ILWaukegan, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILDes Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, IL
Downers Grove, ILGlenview, ILElmhurst, ILWoodridge, ILOrland Park, ILLincolnwood, IL

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity