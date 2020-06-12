/
2 bedroom apartments
172 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Niles, IL
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
9078 Heathwood Unit 3C
9078 W Heathwood Dr, Niles, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
Beautiful Condo Available For Rent - To Schedule: https://blueprint-investments.youcanbook.me For questions call 312-260-9903 9078 Heathwood Dr. Unit 3C Niles, IL 2 bedrooms 2 bathroom Rent: $1350.
Last updated June 12 at 07:04am
Evergreen Estates
1 Unit Available
6834 West Madison Street
6834 West Madison Street, Niles, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
950 sqft
Nice 2 bedroom 1.5 bath home In Niles. Spacious living room and dining room, nice kitchen, large basement , laundry room, huge all fenced in back yard with a deck, tc
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Rivers Edge
1 Unit Available
6660 WOODRIVER Drive
6660 W Wood River Dr, Niles, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1200 sqft
PERFECT RENTAL!!! BEAUTIFUL CONDO! RENOVATED,NICE BATHROOMS, LOVELY KITCHEN WITH GRANITE TOPS , PLENTY OF CABINETS, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, HEATED FLOORS IN KITCHEN AND BATHROOMS, IN UNIT LAUNDRY, GOOD CLOSET SPACE, HARD-WOOD FLOORS TROUGH OUT,
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 12:22pm
18 Units Available
Park 205
205 W Touhy Ave, Park Ridge, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,675
1192 sqft
Located on Touhy Road, which leads to I-94 and I-294. Pet-friendly complex offering pool, hot tub, gym and community grill. Units feature stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and balconies. Walker-friendly neighborhood with nearby bus stop.
Verified
Last updated July 4 at 12:18am
Contact for Availability
6874 N NW Highway
6874 North Northwest Highway, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
What if you could live within the conveniences of a city and the quaintness of a burb. In Edison Park, you can have your urban cake, and eat your suburban cake too.\n\nThe building at 6874 NW.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Norwood Park
1 Unit Available
6315 N Mobile 2nd flr
6315 North Mobile Avenue, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1100 sqft
Unit 2nd flr Available 06/15/20 2 bed w/garage , storage unit enclosed back porch - Property Id: 50441 2 bed/1 bath in Norwood Park near Milwaukee/Devon with one garage space and enclosed back porch ideal for office/den.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1412 CAROL STR
1412 Carol Street, Park Ridge, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
RENOVATED 2 BED IN PARK RIDGE - Property Id: 165820 RENOVATED 2 BED 1 BATH AVAILABLE NOW IN PARK RIDGE TILE HEATED FLOORS LARGE LIVING OOM WITH LARGE EAT IN KITCHEN GREAT CLOSET SPACE RENOVATED KITCHEN / BATH WALKING DISTANCE TO LUTHERAN GENERAL
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3609 Central Rd Apt204
3609 Central Road, Cook County, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1200 sqft
Unit Apt204 Available 07/01/20 Condo For Rent in Glenview IL - Property Id: 289602 Beautiful property for rent in Glenview. Recently remodeled with new flooring, paint, kitchen cabinets and appliances, bathrooms and balcony..
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
9397 Bay Colony Dr 1W
9397 Bay Colony Drive, Cook County, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1000 sqft
Bay Colony Apartment For Rent - Property Id: 144879 Contact Jangear @224-628-9836 for rental details You will love it!! Beautiful 2 bedroom/1 bathroom ground floor with patio. Lots of closet space. Freshly painted. Free laundry use attached.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1302 Carol st, 2a
1302 Carol Street, Park Ridge, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
2 bed , 1 bath in Park Ridge - Property Id: 287369 This unit is located near the corner of Greenwood and Carol st in Park Ridge, Il. Close to Lutheran General Hospital, Portillos, Home Depot, Notre Dame and Maine East High schools.
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
712 North Western Avenue
712 N Western Ave, Park Ridge, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1200 sqft
Beautiful 2 story townhouse well taken care of by owner and clean as a whistle! Ample space for a growing family in a family oriented neighborhood. Big bedrooms on the second floor and a generous living room all covered in gleaming hardwood floors.
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Edison Park
1 Unit Available
6953 North Osceola Avenue
6953 North Osceola Avenue, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1040 sqft
Rare opportunity to rent an all brick bungalow in the heart of Edison Park! Remodeled kitchen and bathroom. Large room sizes with hardwood floors throughout. Spacious den could be used as a third bedroom! Two-car garage. Huge backyard! Full basement.
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Norwood Park
1 Unit Available
7119 West Schreiber Avenue
7119 West Schreiber Avenue, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1200 sqft
Norwood Park second floor unit recently remodeled has two bedrooms, one remodeled bath, new kitchen, newly painted, newly sanded hardwood floors, laundry in unit, nice yard, no pets, no smoking.
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
9438 Bay Colony Drive
9438 Bay Colony Drive, Cook County, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
950 sqft
AVAIL NOW! VERY CLEAN! NEWER WOOD FLOORS THRUOUT,NEWER WINDOWS,NEWER KIT APPLS. NEUTRAL DECOR THRUOUT, CAC, EAT-IN KIT W/WINDOW OVER SINK. SPLIT BR'S, REMOD HALL BATH. LOVELY COURTYARD VIEW FROM BALC. FREE USE OF WASHER & DRYER IN BUILDING.
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Morton Grove
1 Unit Available
6340 Capulina Avenue
6340 Capulina Avenue, Morton Grove, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1100 sqft
Large 2 BR, 2 bath apartment in elevator building with intercom entrance and lobby. 1 blk from Metra Train Station. Located in Parkview Elementary & Niles West HS district. Rent includes heat, water, 1 indoor heated garage space, 1 storage locker.
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Norwood Park
1 Unit Available
6170 North Moody Avenue
6170 North Moody Avenue, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1200 sqft
MLS #10439493
Last updated August 27 at 10:46pm
1 Unit Available
1080 North Northwest Highway
1080 North Northwest Highway, Park Ridge, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1000 sqft
Pet-friendly updated bright 2nd floor 2 bedrooms 1 bath apartment in a quiet 2 flat with garage parking and free laundry.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
51 Units Available
Buckingham Place
750 E. Northwest Highway, Des Plaines, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,199
1102 sqft
Buckingham Place Apartments in Des Plaines, IL, is the newest and most luxurious apartment community you'll want to call home. We are conveniently located just minutes from the Cumberland Metra train line and downtown Des Plaines.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
O'Hare
110 Units Available
The Pavilion
5441 N East River Rd, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1066 sqft
The Cumberland "L" station and Triangle Plaza are only minutes from this property. Community amenities include a sauna, tennis court, hot tub and pool. Apartments are furnished and feature a range of appliances.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 12:47pm
12 Units Available
ALOFT at Glen Town Center Apartments
1991 W Tower Dr, Glenview, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,905
1296 sqft
If you are looking for a beautiful new place to call home, look no further than ALOFT Apartments. ALOFT offers expansive floor plans, gourmet kitchens, and sophisticated color schemes, among other amenities.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 01:01pm
18 Units Available
Midtown Square Apartments
998 Church St, Glenview, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,302
1186 sqft
Select units feature quartz counters and stainless steel appliances. Walk-in closets, built-in microwaves, and in-unit laundry. Pet-friendly community with 24-hour fitness center, club room, wine room, and billiards. Just steps from Glenview Metro train station.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
34 Units Available
The Monarch
150 NE River Road, Des Plaines, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,376
1203 sqft
DES PLAINES, IL, UPSCALE APARTMENTS FOR RENT. The Monarch is the new standard in upscale living, featuring a sophisticated and unique community that offers the opportunity for upscale living in Des Plaines, IL.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 12:03pm
11 Units Available
Kingston Pointe
1646 River St, Des Plaines, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,810
1370 sqft
Pet-friendly one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with modern kitchens, granite counters, spacious walk-in closets, floor-to-ceiling windows, in-unit laundry. Enjoy green community, fitness center, pool, bike storage, garage parking. Easy access to local transit, shopping, dining.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
24 Units Available
The Reserve Glenview
195 Waukegan Rd, Glenview, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,035
1142 sqft
Modern apartments with hardwood floors, high ceilings, washer/dryer and efficient appliances. Community amenities include a 24-hour fitness center, landscaped grounds, bocce court and wildflower garden.
