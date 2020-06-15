9078 Heathwood Unit 3C

Amenities

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse elevator parking pool

Beautiful Condo Available For Rent - To Schedule: https://blueprint-investments.youcanbook.me



For questions call 312-260-9903



9078 Heathwood Dr. Unit 3C Niles, IL

2 bedrooms

2 bathroom

Rent: $1350.00

Voucher Recipients Welcome



Unit Features:

This is beautiful. Large living area that opens up to the kitchen. 2 huge bedrooms and 2 updated bathrooms. Hwd flooring throughout home. Ample closet space. Elevator building, with pool, clubhouse, parking and walking distance to transportation.



(Currently being remodeled)



Utilities Included: Water, Lawn Care, Snow Removal, Scavenger



Qualifications:

No Evictions

No major judgements or liens with utility companies

Application Fee: $50.00 per adult 18 and over

Copy of Prospective ID

1 Months Pay Check Stubs

6 months of Rental History payments

$600.00 Non-Refundable Move-In Fee



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5817917)