Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

801 Tall Grass Lane

801 Tall Grass Lane · (847) 220-3352
Location

801 Tall Grass Lane, Mundelein, IL 60060
Tall Grass Ridge

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 801 Tall Grass Lane · Avail. Aug 5

$2,500

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2638 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
801 Tall Grass Lane Available 08/05/20 Mundelein Home located in the Tall Grass Ridge Subdivision! - Beautiful Single Family Home for Rent in the Tall Grass Ridge subdivision in Mundelein! This home offers 4 large bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, a full unfinished basement, washer/dryer, loft and gorgeous views! Updated kitchen and so much more! Schedule your private tour today! This home will be available August 5th.

Elementary: Washington/Lincoln (75)
Junior High: Carl Sandburg (75)
High School: Mundelein Cons (120)

Credit Requirement 625+ A Must

(RLNE5917765)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 801 Tall Grass Lane have any available units?
801 Tall Grass Lane has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 801 Tall Grass Lane currently offering any rent specials?
801 Tall Grass Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 801 Tall Grass Lane pet-friendly?
No, 801 Tall Grass Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mundelein.
Does 801 Tall Grass Lane offer parking?
No, 801 Tall Grass Lane does not offer parking.
Does 801 Tall Grass Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 801 Tall Grass Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 801 Tall Grass Lane have a pool?
No, 801 Tall Grass Lane does not have a pool.
Does 801 Tall Grass Lane have accessible units?
No, 801 Tall Grass Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 801 Tall Grass Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 801 Tall Grass Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 801 Tall Grass Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 801 Tall Grass Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
