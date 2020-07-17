Amenities

801 Tall Grass Lane Available 08/05/20 Mundelein Home located in the Tall Grass Ridge Subdivision! - Beautiful Single Family Home for Rent in the Tall Grass Ridge subdivision in Mundelein! This home offers 4 large bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, a full unfinished basement, washer/dryer, loft and gorgeous views! Updated kitchen and so much more! Schedule your private tour today! This home will be available August 5th.



Elementary: Washington/Lincoln (75)

Junior High: Carl Sandburg (75)

High School: Mundelein Cons (120)



Credit Requirement 625+ A Must



