801 Tall Grass Lane Available 08/05/20 Mundelein Home located in the Tall Grass Ridge Subdivision! - Beautiful Single Family Home for Rent in the Tall Grass Ridge subdivision in Mundelein! This home offers 4 large bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, a full unfinished basement, washer/dryer, loft and gorgeous views! Updated kitchen and so much more! Schedule your private tour today! This home will be available August 5th.
Elementary: Washington/Lincoln (75)
Junior High: Carl Sandburg (75)
High School: Mundelein Cons (120)
Credit Requirement 625+ A Must
(RLNE5917765)