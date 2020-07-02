523 Hawley Court

Amenities

STUNNING FURNISHED RENTAL. Beautiful kitchen with custom cabinets, large farm sink and butcher block counter tops & breakfast bar. Solid plank flooring throughout home. Home addition offers space for a family room, eating area, playroom, studio or large office. Customizable closets. Energy efficient LED lighting with dimmers. Nest thermostat & keyless entry. Two car garage. HUGE FENCED BACKYARD! All landscaping & snow removal included with rent. Pets welcome! Doggie door included. Furnished Rental includes king bed, queen bed, three nightstands, two dressers, desk, two large mirrors, complete workout room with elliptical & weights, couch, ottoman, entertainment console, two stand-alone shelves, end table, three bar stools, bench, side table, floating shelves, table and four chairs, all rugs, curtains and blinds. Complete kitchen with blender, coffee maker, dishes, utensils, pots & pans, etc. Patio set with storage box for cushions. Bedding is optional.