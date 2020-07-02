All apartments in Mundelein
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:17 PM

523 Hawley Court

523 Hawley Court · (847) 687-3424
Location

523 Hawley Court, Mundelein, IL 60060
Western Slope

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1339 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
gym
key fob access
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
garage
key fob access
STUNNING FURNISHED RENTAL. Beautiful kitchen with custom cabinets, large farm sink and butcher block counter tops & breakfast bar. Solid plank flooring throughout home. Home addition offers space for a family room, eating area, playroom, studio or large office. Customizable closets. Energy efficient LED lighting with dimmers. Nest thermostat & keyless entry. Two car garage. HUGE FENCED BACKYARD! All landscaping & snow removal included with rent. Pets welcome! Doggie door included. Furnished Rental includes king bed, queen bed, three nightstands, two dressers, desk, two large mirrors, complete workout room with elliptical & weights, couch, ottoman, entertainment console, two stand-alone shelves, end table, three bar stools, bench, side table, floating shelves, table and four chairs, all rugs, curtains and blinds. Complete kitchen with blender, coffee maker, dishes, utensils, pots & pans, etc. Patio set with storage box for cushions. Bedding is optional.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 523 Hawley Court have any available units?
523 Hawley Court has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 523 Hawley Court have?
Some of 523 Hawley Court's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 523 Hawley Court currently offering any rent specials?
523 Hawley Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 523 Hawley Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 523 Hawley Court is pet friendly.
Does 523 Hawley Court offer parking?
Yes, 523 Hawley Court offers parking.
Does 523 Hawley Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 523 Hawley Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 523 Hawley Court have a pool?
No, 523 Hawley Court does not have a pool.
Does 523 Hawley Court have accessible units?
No, 523 Hawley Court does not have accessible units.
Does 523 Hawley Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 523 Hawley Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 523 Hawley Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 523 Hawley Court does not have units with air conditioning.
