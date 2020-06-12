1606 WOODHAVEN Court

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Rental Townhome-ready now! Great cul de sac location, updated contemporary flooring and paint greets you and leads to the spacious living room with corner fireplace and large sliding glass doors to the patio. The dining area has an updated light fixture and easy-care flooring too. Perfect floor plan for daily living and entertaining! The kitchen has plenty of cabinets, counter space, plus a pantry closet, with an updated light, flooring and all stainless steel appliances. The main floor guest bath has a new ceramic tile floor. Upstairs the two good-sized bedrooms and two full baths work perfectly for family or guests. Neutral carpet and both rooms have neutral decor. The master bedroom has a full wall closet and private bath with ceramic tile flooring. The second bedroom is spacious with a good size closet and adjacent full-bath has ceramic tile flooring. Laundry room includes newer washer and dryer. 1-car attached garage! Minimum 1-yr lease. Application and credit requirements.