Mundelein, IL
1606 WOODHAVEN Court
Last updated June 12 2020 at 9:44 AM

1606 WOODHAVEN Court

1606 Woodhaven Court · (847) 800-7418
Location

1606 Woodhaven Court, Mundelein, IL 60060
Cambridge Country

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1606 · Avail. now

$1,525

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1122 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Rental Townhome-ready now! Great cul de sac location, updated contemporary flooring and paint greets you and leads to the spacious living room with corner fireplace and large sliding glass doors to the patio. The dining area has an updated light fixture and easy-care flooring too. Perfect floor plan for daily living and entertaining! The kitchen has plenty of cabinets, counter space, plus a pantry closet, with an updated light, flooring and all stainless steel appliances. The main floor guest bath has a new ceramic tile floor. Upstairs the two good-sized bedrooms and two full baths work perfectly for family or guests. Neutral carpet and both rooms have neutral decor. The master bedroom has a full wall closet and private bath with ceramic tile flooring. The second bedroom is spacious with a good size closet and adjacent full-bath has ceramic tile flooring. Laundry room includes newer washer and dryer. 1-car attached garage! Minimum 1-yr lease. Application and credit requirements.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1606 WOODHAVEN Court have any available units?
1606 WOODHAVEN Court has a unit available for $1,525 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1606 WOODHAVEN Court have?
Some of 1606 WOODHAVEN Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1606 WOODHAVEN Court currently offering any rent specials?
1606 WOODHAVEN Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1606 WOODHAVEN Court pet-friendly?
No, 1606 WOODHAVEN Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mundelein.
Does 1606 WOODHAVEN Court offer parking?
Yes, 1606 WOODHAVEN Court does offer parking.
Does 1606 WOODHAVEN Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1606 WOODHAVEN Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1606 WOODHAVEN Court have a pool?
No, 1606 WOODHAVEN Court does not have a pool.
Does 1606 WOODHAVEN Court have accessible units?
No, 1606 WOODHAVEN Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1606 WOODHAVEN Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1606 WOODHAVEN Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 1606 WOODHAVEN Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 1606 WOODHAVEN Court does not have units with air conditioning.
