Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet extra storage granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub ceiling fan garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities playground volleyball court cats allowed dogs allowed accessible elevator parking pool 24hr gym on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr laundry 24hr maintenance bbq/grill clubhouse conference room courtyard dog park e-payments google fiber guest parking hot tub internet access key fob access new construction online portal package receiving yoga

Live the way that you want at Mount Prospect Greens - Mount Prospect's most exciting rental address. At Mount Prospect Greens, you will feel the pulse of downtown without having to compromise space or natural comforts.



Mount Prospect Greens is finalizing a modern renovation project to include groundbreaking upgrades for Chicagos most elite suburb. This living experience boasts a variety of classic and newly renovated homes - renovated apartment homes include: espresso cabinets, natural quartz countertops, wood plank flooring, stainless steel appliances, custom 2-tone paint, brand new carpet, and an exclusive lighting package upgrade including all brushed nickel fixtures.



Several major employers including: United, CVS Caremark, Cummins Allison, and Bosch Tools just to name a few, are all in a comfortable proximity. Allow our eclectic shopping and dining scene to satisfy all of your needs as well as nearness to the Mount Prospect Park District, including: Meadows Aquatic Center, Friendship Park Conservatory, Big Surf Wave Pool, Mount Prospect Gold Club, and RecPlex Fitness Center.