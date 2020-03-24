All apartments in Lombard
Last updated May 29 2020 at 10:31 AM

60 North Columbine Avenue

60 North Columbine Avenue · (630) 804-9777
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

60 North Columbine Avenue, Lombard, IL 60148

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 1936 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Welcome to this unique house in a large lot. Five bedrooms and three baths including a large bedroom and bath in the first floor. First floor also includes a very large living room area, kitchen and access to the deck. There are 4 bedrooms, a bathroom and a loft in the second floor. Enjoy the warm weather in the expansive deck in the back of the house. Large garage includes additional work area (25' x 15') in the back. Owners have renovated the house: completely painted, new carpet throughout, new flooring in the kitchen. Fireplace and jet tub are as is. "AGENTS AND/OR PERSPECTIVE BUYERS/TENANTS EXPOSED TO COVID 19 OR WITH A COUGH OR FEVER ARE NOT TO ENTER THE HOME UNTIL THEY RECEIVE MEDICAL CLEARANCE."

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 60 North Columbine Avenue have any available units?
60 North Columbine Avenue has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Lombard, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lombard Rent Report.
What amenities does 60 North Columbine Avenue have?
Some of 60 North Columbine Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 60 North Columbine Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
60 North Columbine Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 60 North Columbine Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 60 North Columbine Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lombard.
Does 60 North Columbine Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 60 North Columbine Avenue does offer parking.
Does 60 North Columbine Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 60 North Columbine Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 60 North Columbine Avenue have a pool?
No, 60 North Columbine Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 60 North Columbine Avenue have accessible units?
No, 60 North Columbine Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 60 North Columbine Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 60 North Columbine Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
