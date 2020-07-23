All apartments in Lombard
2020 Saint Regis Dr. #208
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:52 AM

2020 Saint Regis Dr. #208

2020 Saint Regis Drive · (847) 455-9500
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2020 Saint Regis Drive, Lombard, IL 60148

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2020 Saint Regis Dr. #208 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,750

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1351 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
stainless steel
pool
elevator
Unit Amenities
bathtub
extra storage
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
parking
pool
garage
internet access
media room
2020 Saint Regis Dr. #208 Available 08/01/20 Sought after York Brook, 2BR/2BA w/Heated underground Garage - Rare opportunity to lease a luxurious York Brook 2 Bed, 2 Bath Condo with beautiful eat-in kitchen with newer stainless steel appliances, spacious dining room and living room, big balcony, luxury master suite with soaking tub and separate shower. Laundry in unit. Flowing and beautiful laminate flooring throughout. Closet organizers, plus extra storage. Outdoor Pool with Clubhouse for plenty of fun, rest and relaxation. Heated Indoor Parking and Secure Elevator Building with seating area in front entrance of building. Just north of Yorktown Mall and close to Restaurants, Theaters, Oakbrook Mall, I-88 and 355. Renters Insurance Required and $400.00 Move-in/out fee. $300.00 refundable if no damages. No Pets and no smoking. This property is also available as partially furnished, see pictures. Don't let this one get away, call today.

Rent includes: Cable, WIFI, Water, Scavenger, Pool, Clubhouse

Square footage 1351

School Data
Elementary: Manor Hill (44)
Junior High: Glenn Westlake (44)
High School: Glenbard East (87)

Directions:
22nd St E. of Highland to Northlake(stoplight), North to bldg.

RPM Suburban Chicago
(847)455-9500

*Information including sq. Footages, lot sizes, etc. Are reliable but, not guaranteed therefore, confirmation should be received through personal inspection with or by a professional.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5964461)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2020 Saint Regis Dr. #208 have any available units?
2020 Saint Regis Dr. #208 has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Lombard, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lombard Rent Report.
What amenities does 2020 Saint Regis Dr. #208 have?
Some of 2020 Saint Regis Dr. #208's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2020 Saint Regis Dr. #208 currently offering any rent specials?
2020 Saint Regis Dr. #208 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2020 Saint Regis Dr. #208 pet-friendly?
No, 2020 Saint Regis Dr. #208 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lombard.
Does 2020 Saint Regis Dr. #208 offer parking?
Yes, 2020 Saint Regis Dr. #208 offers parking.
Does 2020 Saint Regis Dr. #208 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2020 Saint Regis Dr. #208 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2020 Saint Regis Dr. #208 have a pool?
Yes, 2020 Saint Regis Dr. #208 has a pool.
Does 2020 Saint Regis Dr. #208 have accessible units?
No, 2020 Saint Regis Dr. #208 does not have accessible units.
Does 2020 Saint Regis Dr. #208 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2020 Saint Regis Dr. #208 does not have units with dishwashers.
