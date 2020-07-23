Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub extra storage furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse elevator parking pool garage internet access media room

2020 Saint Regis Dr. #208 Available 08/01/20 Sought after York Brook, 2BR/2BA w/Heated underground Garage - Rare opportunity to lease a luxurious York Brook 2 Bed, 2 Bath Condo with beautiful eat-in kitchen with newer stainless steel appliances, spacious dining room and living room, big balcony, luxury master suite with soaking tub and separate shower. Laundry in unit. Flowing and beautiful laminate flooring throughout. Closet organizers, plus extra storage. Outdoor Pool with Clubhouse for plenty of fun, rest and relaxation. Heated Indoor Parking and Secure Elevator Building with seating area in front entrance of building. Just north of Yorktown Mall and close to Restaurants, Theaters, Oakbrook Mall, I-88 and 355. Renters Insurance Required and $400.00 Move-in/out fee. $300.00 refundable if no damages. No Pets and no smoking. This property is also available as partially furnished, see pictures. Don't let this one get away, call today.



Rent includes: Cable, WIFI, Water, Scavenger, Pool, Clubhouse



Square footage 1351



School Data

Elementary: Manor Hill (44)

Junior High: Glenn Westlake (44)

High School: Glenbard East (87)



Directions:

22nd St E. of Highland to Northlake(stoplight), North to bldg.



