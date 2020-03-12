All apartments in Lombard
Find more places like 1066 Daniel Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lombard, IL
/
1066 Daniel Ct
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

1066 Daniel Ct

1066 Daniel Court · (708) 987-7414
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Lombard
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1066 Daniel Court, Lombard, IL 60148

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 1.5 baths, $1950 · Avail. now

$1,950

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
internet access
This completely upgraded and beautiful split level house is in quite, friendly and nice cul-de-sac. Very close access to I-355. Roosevelt road, high school, Jewel-Osco and big shopping mall. One car attached garage. Several parking spaces outdoors. Newer roof. Hardwood floor throughout the whole house. On the first floor, you have good size living room with bay window, dining room and kitchen. Kitchen has newer floor tiles and wall tiles, granite countertop, gas range/oven, modern cabinets and newer refrigerator. Magnificent bath room has hugh mirror and bright lighting, granite countertop and double faucets and
sinks, newer toilet and bath tub. There are 3 bed rooms with big walk in closet in each room. In basement, there is an office(exercise room), walk in closet and half bath room. Newer floor tile throughout. Utility room has newer washer/dryer, newer toilet, newer piping and newer faucet for wash tub. Sum pump with back up battery newer installed, No pet(s), No smoking. Available on 8/1/2020. It is a rare opportunity. You do not want to miss it. Please call Lawrence at 7089877414 to schedule a tour of this property.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5844382)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1066 Daniel Ct have any available units?
1066 Daniel Ct has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Lombard, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lombard Rent Report.
What amenities does 1066 Daniel Ct have?
Some of 1066 Daniel Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1066 Daniel Ct currently offering any rent specials?
1066 Daniel Ct isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1066 Daniel Ct pet-friendly?
No, 1066 Daniel Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lombard.
Does 1066 Daniel Ct offer parking?
Yes, 1066 Daniel Ct does offer parking.
Does 1066 Daniel Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1066 Daniel Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1066 Daniel Ct have a pool?
No, 1066 Daniel Ct does not have a pool.
Does 1066 Daniel Ct have accessible units?
No, 1066 Daniel Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 1066 Daniel Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 1066 Daniel Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1066 Daniel Ct?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Residences at Lakeside
830 Foxworth Blvd
Lombard, IL 60148
Yorktown Apartments
2233 S Highland Ave
Lombard, IL 60148
Martin's Point
2101 S Finley Rd
Lombard, IL 60148
2200 Grace
2200 South Grace Street
Lombard, IL 60148
Apex 41
2760 S Highland Ave
Lombard, IL 60148
Westmore Apartments
1049 Westmore Meyers Rd
Lombard, IL 60148
Elan Yorktown
50 Yorktown Center
Lombard, IL 60148
City View at the Highlands
2720 S Highland Ave
Lombard, IL 60148

Similar Pages

Lombard 1 BedroomsLombard 2 Bedrooms
Lombard Apartments with BalconyLombard Pet Friendly Places
Lombard Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chicago, ILNaperville, ILAurora, ILEvanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, ILMount Prospect, IL
Oak Park, ILJoliet, ILDes Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILElgin, ILDowners Grove, ILGlenview, IL
Elmhurst, ILSt. Charles, ILWoodridge, ILOrland Park, ILGlendale Heights, ILBuffalo Grove, ILCarol Stream, ILRomeoville, IL

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity