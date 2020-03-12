1066 Daniel Ct

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking garage internet access

This completely upgraded and beautiful split level house is in quite, friendly and nice cul-de-sac. Very close access to I-355. Roosevelt road, high school, Jewel-Osco and big shopping mall. One car attached garage. Several parking spaces outdoors. Newer roof. Hardwood floor throughout the whole house. On the first floor, you have good size living room with bay window, dining room and kitchen. Kitchen has newer floor tiles and wall tiles, granite countertop, gas range/oven, modern cabinets and newer refrigerator. Magnificent bath room has hugh mirror and bright lighting, granite countertop and double faucets and

sinks, newer toilet and bath tub. There are 3 bed rooms with big walk in closet in each room. In basement, there is an office(exercise room), walk in closet and half bath room. Newer floor tile throughout. Utility room has newer washer/dryer, newer toilet, newer piping and newer faucet for wash tub. Sum pump with back up battery newer installed, No pet(s), No smoking. Available on 8/1/2020. It is a rare opportunity. You do not want to miss it. Please call Lawrence at 7089877414 to schedule a tour of this property.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5844382)