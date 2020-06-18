1011 Talltree Terrace

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher extra storage granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

This lovely well maintained and cared colonial style home on a peaceful cul-de-sac within the desirable Greentree subdivision boasts 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths with a concrete driveway with 2-car garage, convenient fenced-in yard with a nice storage shed and a concrete patio, great for all of your outdoor entertaining plans. Enjoy the view from the bay window in the living room. The bright, eat-in kitchen features stainless steel appliances, stone backsplash, recessed lighting, granite countertop, island, and easy access to the formal dining room and the family room. The living room, family room, and dining room have hardwood floors featuring a hand-scraped style and dark stain. You will like the extra storage space in the mudroom with quality tile flooring. The neutral carpet throughout the second floor will give you comfort. Enjoy the large master suite with double closets and an en suite bathroom with a double sink. Even the guest bedroom has an en suite bathroom with a double closet! This home is move-in ready for you to enjoy your life in this great community with award-winning schools, charming downtown, and parks. This is available for sale also.