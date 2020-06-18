All apartments in Libertyville
Find more places like 1011 Talltree Terrace.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Libertyville, IL
/
1011 Talltree Terrace
Last updated June 18 2020 at 3:20 AM

1011 Talltree Terrace

1011 Tall Tree Terrace · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Libertyville
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1011 Tall Tree Terrace, Libertyville, IL 60048
Green Tree

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This lovely well maintained and cared colonial style home on a peaceful cul-de-sac within the desirable Greentree subdivision boasts 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths with a concrete driveway with 2-car garage, convenient fenced-in yard with a nice storage shed and a concrete patio, great for all of your outdoor entertaining plans. Enjoy the view from the bay window in the living room. The bright, eat-in kitchen features stainless steel appliances, stone backsplash, recessed lighting, granite countertop, island, and easy access to the formal dining room and the family room. The living room, family room, and dining room have hardwood floors featuring a hand-scraped style and dark stain. You will like the extra storage space in the mudroom with quality tile flooring. The neutral carpet throughout the second floor will give you comfort. Enjoy the large master suite with double closets and an en suite bathroom with a double sink. Even the guest bedroom has an en suite bathroom with a double closet! This home is move-in ready for you to enjoy your life in this great community with award-winning schools, charming downtown, and parks. This is available for sale also.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1011 Talltree Terrace have any available units?
1011 Talltree Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Libertyville, IL.
What amenities does 1011 Talltree Terrace have?
Some of 1011 Talltree Terrace's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1011 Talltree Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
1011 Talltree Terrace isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1011 Talltree Terrace pet-friendly?
No, 1011 Talltree Terrace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Libertyville.
Does 1011 Talltree Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 1011 Talltree Terrace does offer parking.
Does 1011 Talltree Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1011 Talltree Terrace offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1011 Talltree Terrace have a pool?
No, 1011 Talltree Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 1011 Talltree Terrace have accessible units?
No, 1011 Talltree Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 1011 Talltree Terrace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1011 Talltree Terrace has units with dishwashers.
Does 1011 Talltree Terrace have units with air conditioning?
No, 1011 Talltree Terrace does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Libertyville 1 BedroomsLibertyville 2 Bedrooms
Libertyville 3 BedroomsLibertyville Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Libertyville Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chicago, ILEvanston, ILWaukegan, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, ILLombard, ILMount Prospect, IL
Oak Park, ILKenosha, WIDes Plaines, ILPalatine, ILElgin, ILGlenview, ILElmhurst, IL
St. Charles, ILRacine, WIGlendale Heights, ILLake Zurich, ILBarrington, ILNorridge, ILLincolnwood, IL

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College