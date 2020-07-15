/
/
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:23 PM
94 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Lemont, IL
1 of 10
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
908 East Street
908 East St, Lemont, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
2400 sqft
Newer townhome right in the heart of Lemont. Walk to schools, churches and downtown Lemont. Large units. Aprox 2400 sq ft. 2 car garages. Granite counters. Beautiful backsplashes. Top of the line GE Stainless appliances Full size washer & dryer.
1 of 8
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Lemont
354 River Street
354 River Road, Lemont, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1749 sqft
Popular Lemont Loft building with panoramic views overlooking historic downtown. This corner unit Penthouse suite is elegantly updated.
Results within 5 miles of Lemont
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
$
101 Units Available
Highland Ridge
16234 West 143rd Street, Lockport, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,721
1207 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. Your new home awaits at beautiful Highland Ridge.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
10 Units Available
Montclare
The Brook on Janes
401 Janes Avenue, Bolingbrook, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,788
1102 sqft
Conveniently located near I-355 and I-55 for easy commuting. Close to IKEA, The Promenade, and nature preserves. Enjoy stylish design and spacious floor plans in these elegant apartments.
Verified
1 of 62
Last updated July 15 at 08:50 PM
19 Units Available
Meadows at River Run
350 Whitewater Drive, Bolingbrook, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,484
1101 sqft
Conveniently located near I-55, I-355, and I-88. Residents live in units with laundry, patio/balcony and hardwood floors. Community is pet-friendly and features pool, parking, dog park, clubhouse and gym.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 15 at 08:50 PM
12 Units Available
Prentiss Creek
2110 Prentiss Dr, Downers Grove, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
1100 sqft
*At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 15 at 08:51 PM
$
9 Units Available
Westmont Village
6715 Lakeshore Dr, Westmont, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
1103 sqft
**Now open by appointment! Contact us today to schedule an in-person, self-guided or virtual leasing tour.**Conveniently located in the charming western suburbs of Chicago, Westmont Village offers 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments in Westmont, Illinois.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 15 at 06:44 PM
11 Units Available
The Townhomes at Highcrest
3514 83rd St, Woodridge, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,421
1200 sqft
Our wonderful apartment community offers a unique living experience by providing residents with spacious apartments, convenient and modern amenities, and a location central to all of the city has to offer.
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated July 9 at 09:01 PM
Contact for Availability
Windsor Lakes
7499 S. Woodward Ave, Woodridge, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,198
895 sqft
Windsor Lakes provides an exceptional location, unlimited recreational opportunities, and newly renovated apartment homes.
1 of 16
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
2210 Country Club Drive
2210 Country Club Drive, Woodridge, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
937 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 2210 Country Club Drive in Woodridge. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 25
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
6340 AMERICANA Drive
6340 Americana Drive, Willowbrook, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1051 sqft
THIS IS YOUR OPPORTUNITY TO LIVE IN ONE OF THE MOST SOUGHT AFTER COMPLEXES IN THE WEST SUBURBS. 2-BDRM 2-FULL BATH CONDO IN FABULOUS LAKE HINSDALE TOWER. This unit is stunning and impeccably maintained.
1 of 19
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
2214 Country Club Drive
2214 Country Club Drive, Woodridge, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
937 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 2214 Country Club Drive in Woodridge. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 8
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Lockport
1011 Ashley Court
1011 Ashley Court South, Lockport, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1200 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1011 Ashley Court in Lockport. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 7
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Farmingdale Cove
713 W 65th St 5
713 W 65th St, Westmont, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
Willow View 2BR pond view; heat/water/gas included - Property Id: 254894 Recently renovated 2br/1bath with new carpet and newer appliances. Third floor unit with kitchen window and pond view off balcony. Rent includes: heat, water and gas.
1 of 1
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
2811 Hobson Road
2811 Hobson Road, Woodridge, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1150 sqft
FRESHLY PAINTED..KIT AND BATHS UPDATED..NEW APPLS..AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY.
1 of 9
Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
Farmingdale Cove
620 W 65th Street - 5
620 W 65th St, Westmont, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
975 sqft
2 Bedroom, 1 Bath unit on second floor. Heat, Water, and Parking Included. Amenities include outdoor pool. Laundry facility on site. Willow View subdivision.
1 of 5
Last updated July 14 at 07:08 AM
1 Unit Available
2432 Salem Court
2432 Salem Court, Woodridge, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,651
1137 sqft
Amazing 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in Woodridge. Amenities included: balcony, central air, central heat, dishwasher, stainless steel appliance, and washer dryer. Minutes from 1355; I55 and I88. Great neighborhood.
1 of 25
Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
Indian Oaks
240 Chippewa Court, Unit B
240 Chippewa Court, Bolingbrook, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1000 sqft
2 Bedroom Townhouse for Rent in Bolingbrook, Available Immediately!! VIEW OUR INTERACTIVE 3D VIRTUAL TOUR ONLINE NOW https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=wu6fYSCv5iV Gorgeous and recently updated.
1 of 22
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
801 VILLAGE CENTER Drive
801 Village Center Dr, Burr Ridge, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1237 sqft
Everything imaginable right outside your front door You will LOVE living here! This large 2bed/ 2bath second floor unit faces west and features granite countertops, open floor plan, huge walk in closets, in-unit washer and dryer and a balcony.
1 of 17
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Farmingdale Cove
709 West 65TH Street
709 West 65th Street, Westmont, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
900 sqft
First floor, Roomy 2 bedroom apartment in secure building with balcony overlooking Park like setting & pond. 2 Bedroom units available.
1 of 11
Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
7363 Grand Avenue
7363 Grand Avenue, Downers Grove, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
968 sqft
7363 Grand Avenue Available 06/01/20 Great location, two bedroom, two bath condo in Downers Grove - Recent updates! Great location, two bedroom, two bath condo in Downers Grove. New carpet, recently painted. Washer/dryer located in building.
1 of 21
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
6811 FAIRVIEW Avenue
6811 Fairview Avenue, Darien, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1372 sqft
PROPERTY ALSO FOR SALE AT $650,000 - SPECIAL ADDENDUM TO BE ATTACHED-CALL LA. NO SMOKERS. 2 BEDROOM HOUSE. TENANT TO SUPPLY CREDIT REPORT. APRIL 1 OCCUPANCY. TENANT RECENTLY MOVED OUT AND PROPERTY IN PROCESS OF BEING THOROUGHLY CLEANED UP.
1 of 1
Last updated March 25 at 05:00 AM
1 Unit Available
Crystal Tree
14713 Golf Road
14713 Golf Road, Orland Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1900 sqft
Fantastic End Unit W/ Private Entrance Nestled On The 9th Tee In Pristine Crystal Tree Golf/Country Club. Newer Stainless Steel Appliances, Eat-in Kitchen W/ Pass-thru To Family Rm. Bay Windows. Beautiful Hardwood.
1 of 21
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
16435 Newcastle Way
16435 Newcastle Way, Lockport, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1566 sqft
Large townhome overlooking open field in back features open first floor with laminate wood flooring, second floor loft overlooks the family room, deluxe master suite with double sinks, two car attached garage, all appliances, and a basement.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Chicago, ILNaperville, ILAurora, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, ILLombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, ILDes Plaines, ILBolingbrook, IL
Elgin, ILDowners Grove, ILElmhurst, ILSt. Charles, ILWoodridge, ILOrland Park, ILRomeoville, ILDarien, ILLockport, ILBurr Ridge, ILWillowbrook, ILLisle, IL