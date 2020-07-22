Apartment List
Last updated July 22 2020 at 5:08 PM

105 Apartments for rent in Lemont, IL with washer-dryers

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Lemont offers more freedom and flexibility to your weekends. Throwing in the laundry before work or a Saturday afternoon bike ride and ... Read Guide >

1 of 7

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Lemont
339 Front Street
339 Front Street, Lemont, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,375
1890 sqft
Front Street Lofts of Lemont. You will fall in love with your picturesque southern view of downtown Lemont and canal. This almost 2,000 square foot 2 bedroom 2.

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
908 East Street
908 East St, Lemont, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
2400 sqft
Newer construction Townhouse near downtown Lemont, in a tranquil and calm neighborhood, walk to schools, churches, and downtown lemont.

1 of 8

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Lemont
354 River Street
354 River Road, Lemont, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1749 sqft
Popular Lemont Loft building with panoramic views overlooking historic downtown. This corner unit Penthouse suite is elegantly updated.
Results within 5 miles of Lemont
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 22 at 04:29 PM
15 Units Available
Montclare
The Brook on Janes
401 Janes Avenue, Bolingbrook, IL
Studio
$1,423
502 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,572
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,788
1102 sqft
Conveniently located near I-355 and I-55 for easy commuting. Close to IKEA, The Promenade, and nature preserves. Enjoy stylish design and spacious floor plans in these elegant apartments.
Verified

1 of 62

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
18 Units Available
Meadows at River Run
350 Whitewater Drive, Bolingbrook, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,318
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,748
1101 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,762
1262 sqft
Conveniently located near I-55, I-355, and I-88. Residents live in units with laundry, patio/balcony and hardwood floors. Community is pet-friendly and features pool, parking, dog park, clubhouse and gym.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated July 21 at 08:05 PM
Contact for Availability
Windsor Lakes
7499 S. Woodward Ave, Woodridge, IL
Studio
$838
480 sqft
1 Bedroom
$943
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,198
895 sqft
Windsor Lakes provides an exceptional location, unlimited recreational opportunities, and newly renovated apartment homes.

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
Hampton Park
611 Iola Ave
611 Iola Avenue, Romeoville, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
950 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Seller financing available to a well qualified purchaser with significant down payment.

1 of 22

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
6412 Powell Street
6412 Powell Street, Downers Grove, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
900 sqft
Charming 3 Bedroom, 1 Bath Ranch Rental home in desirable Downers Grove. Great location steps to Kingsley Elementary school & South HS.

1 of 33

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
1009 Claremont Drive
1009 Claremont Drive, Downers Grove, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1800 sqft
Excellent townhome rental in Downers Grove! 3 bed, 2.1 bath has a lot to offer. Living room with hardwood floors, large bay window and vaulted ceilings. Light and bright kitchen has updated appliances, ample table space and huge walk-in pantry.

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
14150 Sheffield Drive
14150 Shefiield Drive, Homer Glen, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1929 sqft
Spacious lofted penthouse condo in desired Homer Glen! This 2 bed 2 bath top floor condo is in pristine condition and ready for an occupant. Private balcony offer beautiful views! building offers garage parking and elevator.

1 of 26

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
5733 Fairmount Avenue
5733 Fairmount Avenue, Downers Grove, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,795
2174 sqft
Available now! Great curb appeal...

1 of 19

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
1441 CONCORD Drive
1441 Concord Drive, Downers Grove, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,895
2034 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1441 CONCORD Drive in Downers Grove. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 25

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
6340 AMERICANA Drive
6340 Americana Drive, Willowbrook, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1051 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
THIS IS YOUR OPPORTUNITY TO LIVE IN ONE OF THE MOST SOUGHT AFTER COMPLEXES IN THE WEST SUBURBS. 2-BDRM 2-FULL BATH CONDO IN FABULOUS LAKE HINSDALE TOWER. This unit is stunning and impeccably maintained.

1 of 27

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
6887 Fieldstone Drive
6887 Fieldstone Drive, Burr Ridge, IL
5 Bedrooms
$4,500
4893 sqft
This beautiful suburban home with 5 bedrooms and 5 full bathrooms is the perfect place to create memories.

1 of 8

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
Lockport
1011 Ashley Court
1011 Ashley Court South, Lockport, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1200 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1011 Ashley Court in Lockport. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 07:06 AM
1 Unit Available
16540 Nottingham Court
16540 Nottingham Court, Lockport, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1250 sqft
Two story townhome on cul-de-sac in Homer/Lockport area. 2 bedrooms, 1.5 bath. Attached 1 car garage. Peaceful setting. Very clean. 9 foot ceilings on lower level. Oak cabinets in kitchen. Patio and yard face private open field.

1 of 21

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
16435 Newcastle Way
16435 Newcastle Way, Lockport, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1566 sqft
Large townhome overlooking open field in back features open first floor with laminate wood flooring, second floor loft overlooks the family room, deluxe master suite with double sinks, two car attached garage, all appliances, and a basement.

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
2447 Brunswick Circle
2447 Brunswick Circle, Woodridge, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1300 sqft
This is a great 3brm find IN DOWNERS GROVE NORTH HS! New Windows, New Carpet, Freshly Painted,Newer kit tile, newer sliding doors to patio. This home is perfectly maintained.Screen door to garage for corner unit cross breezes.

1 of 63

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
6501 South County Line Road
6501 South County Line Road, Burr Ridge, IL
8 Bedrooms
$20,000
30097 sqft
An exquisite mansion awaits you. This incredibly designed estate features details from a variety of inspirations. Jerusalem limestone, White House flooring. 30,000+ sq ft of spectacular living & entertaining area +15,000 sq.

1 of 22

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
801 VILLAGE CENTER Drive
801 Village Center Dr, Burr Ridge, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1237 sqft
Everything imaginable right outside your front door You will LOVE living here! This large 2bed/ 2bath second floor unit faces west and features granite countertops, open floor plan, huge walk in closets, in-unit washer and dryer and a balcony.

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
Sedgwick
9931 West 143rd Place
9931 143rd Place, Orland Park, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1800 sqft
located in old orland historical district, walk to train and local establishments.

1 of 11

Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
7363 Grand Avenue
7363 Grand Avenue, Downers Grove, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
968 sqft
7363 Grand Avenue Available 06/01/20 Great location, two bedroom, two bath condo in Downers Grove - Recent updates! Great location, two bedroom, two bath condo in Downers Grove. New carpet, recently painted. Washer/dryer located in building.

1 of 31

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
Hinsbrook
401 70th Street
401 70th Street, Darien, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1128 sqft
Check out this meticulously maintained house close to everything. Kitchen completely redone (floor, cabinets and granite counter tops, SS appliances, and more) and whole house painted in 2017.

1 of 21

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
6811 FAIRVIEW Avenue
6811 Fairview Avenue, Darien, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1372 sqft
PROPERTY ALSO FOR SALE AT $650,000 - SPECIAL ADDENDUM TO BE ATTACHED-CALL LA. NO SMOKERS. 2 BEDROOM HOUSE. TENANT TO SUPPLY CREDIT REPORT. APRIL 1 OCCUPANCY. TENANT RECENTLY MOVED OUT AND PROPERTY IN PROCESS OF BEING THOROUGHLY CLEANED UP.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with washer-dryers in Lemont, IL

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Lemont offers more freedom and flexibility to your weekends. Throwing in the laundry before work or a Saturday afternoon bike ride and finishing it up later is inconvenient, if not impossible, without your own set-up.

There are a few things to keep in mind while looking for apartments with a washer and dryer in Lemont. Ask how old the appliances are before you sign. A washer and dryer over 10-years-old may need to be serviced regularly or have an expired warranty. You should also ask the property management who services the washer and dryer. Some leases stipulate that the landlord will pay for repairs to an essential appliance like oven or refrigerator, but require the tenant to service the washer and dryer.

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Lemont can go quickly, so come prepared with your bank statements, pay stubs, identification, and letters of recommendation to sign your new lease.

