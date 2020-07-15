/
2 bedroom apartments
106 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Lake Zurich, IL
Concord Village
210 Rosehall Drive
210 Rosehall Drive, Lake Zurich, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1489 sqft
Fabulous Concord Village UPGRADED 2 bedroom/2 bath townhouse available immediately! Large eat-in modern kitchen, GREAT closet space, lovely balcony with space for chairs & a grill, and NEW in-unit washer & dryer.
Clover Ridge East
1445 East Evergreen Drive, Palatine, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,137
895 sqft
Pet-friendly one- and two-bedroom apartments offer modern kitchens with granite counters, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Enjoy smoke-free building, pool, sauna, fitness center, bbq/grill, community garden and clubhouse. Easy access to public transit, local schools.
Bourbon Square Apartments
500 E Constitution Dr, Palatine, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,373
1341 sqft
Prime lakeside location in the suburbs just 30 minutes from the north side of Chicago. Sunny pool deck, sauna, tennis court and hot tub. Apartments have huge closets and private patio/balcony.
Williams Reserve
1245 E Prairie Brook Dr, Palatine, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1024 sqft
Best kept secret in Palatine! Williams Reserve is a hidden gem with award winning landscape. The property has ponds and streams throughout to create a tranquil environment.
Baldwin
The Clayson
860 W Panorama Dr, Palatine, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,356
920 sqft
Located on Panorama Drive, this new development provides a peaceful, wooded setting, on-site swimming pool, renovated units complete with sleek white cabinets, stainless steel appliance packages and wood flooring.
Deer Park Crossing
21599 W Field Crt, Deer Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,582
1437 sqft
Units with double vanities, handrails, in-unit washers and dryers, and high-speed internet access. Pet-friendly community just steps away from Brooks Brother, Crate & Barrel, Whole Foods and a 16-screen Cinemark theater.
612 N Hough St B
612 N Hough St, Barrington, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
Unit B Available 08/01/20 Townhouse - Property Id: 313225 Charming, newly remodeled Two bedroom, 1.5 bath townhouse. Close to town, train, restaurants and shopping. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
Cambridge Country
551 Woodhaven Drive
551 Woodhaven Drive, Mundelein, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1122 sqft
Clean and convenient 2 story townhouse with 2.1 bathrooms, gas fire place, new dryer, newer appliances and furnace. 1 car garage with extra long driveway to fit 2 more cars. Pets are allowed. Walking distance to Mundelein High School.
356 West Wood Street
356 West Wood Street, Palatine, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
2100 sqft
BEAUTIFUL 3 LEVEL ROW HOUSE, RECENTLY Updated,Gleaming HARDWOOD FLOORS, HUGE LIVING ROOM/DINING ROOM COMBO WITH FIREPLACE, KITCHEN WITH CHERRY FLOORS, LG EATING AREA, 42 INCH MAPLE CABINETS, GRANITE AND SS APPLIANCES.PANTRY and Balcony access.
229 West Johnson Street
229 Johnson Street, Palatine, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
900 sqft
LOCATION! WALK TO PALATINE METRA, WALK TO DOWNTOWN SHOPS, RESTAURANTS, FESTIVALS, AND NIGHTLIFE. WALK TO STUART PADDOCK SCHOOL, PARKS, AND MORE! UPDATED 2 BED 2ND FL UNIT WITH COURTYARD VIEWS.
1471 North Winslowe Drive
1471 Winslowe Drive, Palatine, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
950 sqft
Nice, clean, freshly painted and well maintained 2nd floor unit overlooking pretty views of the courtyard. Has newer light fixtures, dishwasher, granite countertops in the kitchen and laminate flooring throughout.
169 East Palatine Road
169 East Palatine Road, Palatine, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
900 sqft
Great location condo with privacy and a top level unit (no one walking or living above you!) Unit is located in cul-de-sac off of Oak Street & Palatine Rd.
50 North PLUM GROVE Road
50 North Plum Grove Road, Palatine, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1250 sqft
STUNNING LUXURY CONDO IN GORGEOUS PROVIDENCE BUILDING IN DOWNTOWN PALATINE. GREAT 7TH FLOOR UNIT WITH AWESOME VIEW. RARE 13 FT CEILINGS, HARDWOOD, KITCHEN WITH PROFESSIONAL APPLIANCES SUB ZERO, WOLF, BOSCH & GRANITE IN KITCHEN AND BATHS.
24 North Hale Street North
24 North Hale Street, Palatine, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1280 sqft
Spacious vintage 2 bedroom plus finished basement. If you are looking for space, this is a great place! Hardwood floors through-out, 9' ceilings, crown molding, large windows, front porch located in downtown Palatine.
20 North HALE Street
20 North Hale Street, Palatine, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1580 sqft
Wonderful opportunity to live in this spacious & charming vintage Rowhome w/finished English basement w/den located in downtown Palatine! Hardwood floors throughout, 9'ft ceilings, large dining room, newer windows.
Baldwin
223 West Lynn Drive
223 Lynn Drive, Palatine, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1050 sqft
2BR 2BA newer condo, convenient location , close to shopping & Metra.
461 North Cambridge Drive
461 North Cambridge Drive, Palatine, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1200 sqft
Wonderful 2-story townhome in beautiful Cornell Lakes. Spacious townhome has own entrance, garage, 2.5 baths, in -unit washer/dryer, bay window. More pictures to come. Home available 8/1.
100 East Station Street
100 East Station Street, Barrington, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,475
1564 sqft
Upscale Condominium for Rent in Luxury Building with Security Elevator Access.
716 North Deer Run Drive
716 North Deer Run Drive, Palatine, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
975 sqft
Updated 1st floor condo with 1car garage in desirable Deer Run Subdivision!! Live comfortably and safely all on one level with no stairs. Relax on your own private patio. Beautiful view of a park-like courtyard.
Cambridge Country
1622 Woodhaven Court
1622 Woodhaven Court, Mundelein, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1122 sqft
Charming 2 story townhome! Laminate flooring, living room with a fireplace, sliding door to patio and lovely backyard. Kitchen with great cabinet space. 2nd level features a Master Suite and 2nd Bedroom & full bath. One car attached garage.
190 West Johnson Street
190 Johnson Street, Palatine, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1481 sqft
walking distance to town & train. Espresso Oak Cabinets w/ Island eating area,beautiful granite counter tops, Exotic tiger wood flooring thru out LR, Kit areas. 2 bedrooms 2 baths, heated garage and storage space. Move in fee $300
24 West Station Street
24 West Station Street, Palatine, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1200 sqft
FABULOUS LOFT CONDO DOWNTOWN PALATINE, WALK TO METRA, RESTAURANTS, BARS & SHOPPING. ENTRY DOOR MARKED 24W, ELEVATOR TO 2ND FLOOR.
235 North Smith Street
235 North Smith Street, Palatine, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1220 sqft
This corner end unit with 2 beds and 2 full baths is a must see!! Won't last long! Located in the highly sought after Metropolitan Building on the corner of Smith and Colfax which is only a block away from the Metra Station and all that Downtown
965 WESTMORELAND Drive
965 Westmoreland Drive, Vernon Hills, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
820 sqft
Newly updated 2 bedroom unit in highly rated STEVENSON HIGH SCHOOL district! Fresh paint! Updated full bath with new granite vanity and tile work! Full bath with new granite vanity! All utilities included except electric and cable! Nicest unit in
