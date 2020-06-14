Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 5:42 AM

158 Apartments for rent in Lake Zurich, IL with garage

Lake Zurich apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and da... Read Guide >

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Old Mill Grove
Old Mill Grove
1 Unit Available
65 Old Mill Grove Road
65 Old Mill Grove Road, Lake Zurich, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1155 sqft
Great Opportunity To Live In The Old Mill Grove Subdivision * New Appliances, New Carpet & Freshly Painted Move In Ready Ranch With A Huge Fenced Yard, Extra Deep 2 Car Garage, Updated Kitchen with Plenty of Cabinets with a Breakfast Bar & Ample

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Concord Village
1 Unit Available
145 Rosehall Drive
145 Rosehall Drive, Lake Zurich, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1806 sqft
Very Popular Model * In A Picture Perfect Location In The Concord Village Neighborhood * Very Private Location * Nice Floor Plan * Living Room, Dining Room & Kitchen With 9' Ceilings * Balcony Off Of Kitchen * 3 Bedrooms & 2.

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
267 Clair View Court
267 Clair View Court, Lake Zurich, IL
5 Bedrooms
$4,750
4265 sqft
**must see 3D tour click on virtual tour to open it** Breathtaking luxurious home in a pristine neighborhood. You'll fall in love with this % bedroom, 4.5 bath home the moment you step in.

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
555 Christopher Drive
555 Christopher Drive, Lake Zurich, IL
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
4279 sqft
Custom 2 story 4,300 square feet Brick dream home with elegant open layout sitting on 1.
Results within 1 mile of Lake Zurich

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
248 Shady Ln
248 Shady Lane, North Barrington, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
Single Family Home for Rent - Private Setting, Great North Barrington Location in the exclusive Biltmore Country Estates! 3 Bedrooms, Large Open Living Room with Wood Burning Fireplace, Cozy Kitchen with New Granite Countertops and Dining Room Area,

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Heron's Crossing
1 Unit Available
22682 North South Krueger Road
22682 South Krueger Road, Kildeer, IL
4 Bedrooms
$4,200
3900 sqft
Beautiful well-maintained home on just under 1 Acre.

Last updated April 4 at 06:17am
1 Unit Available
24620 North Old Mchenry Road
24620 Old Mchenry Road, Hawthorn Woods, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1228 sqft
Charming Cape Cod farmhouse on nearly ONE ACRE of land. Surrounded on two sides by horse paddocks and property, you'll feel like you're miles away from everything.
Results within 5 miles of Lake Zurich
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
$
63 Units Available
Bourbon Square Apartments
500 E Constitution Dr, Palatine, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,235
1221 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,373
1341 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,614
1341 sqft
Prime lakeside location in the suburbs just 30 minutes from the north side of Chicago. Sunny pool deck, sauna, tennis court and hot tub. Apartments have huge closets and private patio/balcony.
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
$
30 Units Available
Deer Park Crossing
21599 W Field Crt, Deer Park, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,724
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,582
1437 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,434
2113 sqft
Units with double vanities, handrails, in-unit washers and dryers, and high-speed internet access. Pet-friendly community just steps away from Brooks Brother, Crate & Barrel, Whole Foods and a 16-screen Cinemark theater.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
520 S Main Street Unit C
520 S Main St, Wauconda, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
Exquisite 2 Bedroom / 2 Bath with Oversized Garage located minutes from Downtown Wauconda! - Exquisite 2 Bedroom / 2 Bath with Oversized Garage located minutes from Downtown Wauconda! This home boasts a beautiful layout with a large open kitchen, 2

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
811 WOODLAND RD
811 Woodland Road, Wauconda, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
811 WOODLAND RD Available 07/01/20 811 WOODLAND RD - GORGEOUS 4 BEDROOM LAKE HOUSE - 811 WOODLAND RD - GORGEOUS 4 BEDROOM LAKE HOUSE FULLY FURNISHED! A beautiful 3 bedroom home ,all furnished with amazing high end finishes and amenities such as :

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
116 Walton Street
116 South Walton Street, Barrington, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1648 sqft
Available 06/15/20 Barrington Village living! - Property Id: 289612 Light & bright, spacious home with huge finished walkout lower level. Perfect for in-law or teen! Walk to town, train, schools, library and much more.

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Hearth Stone
Hearth Stone
1 Unit Available
4794 Amber Circle
4794 Amber Circle, Hoffman Estates, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1600 sqft
Light and bright 2 Story townhome in desirable Heathstone is available for rent! Spacious Earl model with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths offers a private back yard and patio.

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
457 South Kensington Court
457 Kensington Court, Palatine, IL
5 Bedrooms
$3,300
2560 sqft
Whytecliff subdivision. Well maintained bright single family home in award winning schools. Fantastic Location, sitting on cul-de-sac, within Walking Distance from Award Winning Schools (Fremd High School & Hunting Ridge Elem) .

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
461 North Cambridge Drive
461 North Cambridge Drive, Palatine, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1200 sqft
Wonderful 2-story townhome in beautiful Cornell Lakes. Spacious townhome has own entrance, garage, 2.5 baths, in -unit washer/dryer, bay window. More pictures to come. Home available 8/1.

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
1265 Clover Lane
1265 Clover Lane, Hoffman Estates, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1772 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1265 Clover Lane in Hoffman Estates. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
158 Walton Street
158 Walton St, Barrington, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
850 sqft
Incredibly Beautiful and Fully Remodeled 2 Bedroom and 1 Bathroom Apartment in Barrington! Garage space, dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, walking distance to train - What more could you ask for? Your next home is ready and waiting for you!

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
330 East Russell Street
330 East Russell Street, Barrington, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1000 sqft
3 bedroom 1.5 bath on the entire second level of a 3 unit building. Walking distance to Metra train, shops, restaurants, and bars. Brand new bathrooms. Sun filled living room with a wall of windows. New flooring and freshly painted throughout.

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Barrington Hillcrest Acres
1 Unit Available
101 Tudor Drive
101 Tudor Drive, Barrington, IL
5 Bedrooms
$3,300
2728 sqft
For Rent! Updated home in a cul-de-sac with hardwood floors, kitchen with cherry cabinets and island , master suite with two walk-in closets and completely updated private bath! Near forest preserves, lakes, shopping and golf! Upgrades within the

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Cambridge Country
1 Unit Available
1606 WOODHAVEN Court
1606 Woodhaven Court, Mundelein, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1122 sqft
Rental Townhome-ready now! Great cul de sac location, updated contemporary flooring and paint greets you and leads to the spacious living room with corner fireplace and large sliding glass doors to the patio.

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
26332 North IL Route 59
26332 Illinois Highway 59, Lake County, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1358 sqft
YOUR OWN HIDEAWAY OFFERED IN THIS UNIQUE OPPORTUNITY IF YOU ARE LOOKING FOR SECLUSION ON BEAUTIFUL 5 ACRE PARCEL HOUSE SITS WAY OFF THE ROAD IN A PARK-LIKE SETTING INCLUDES USE OF POND & ACREAGE.

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
100 East Station Street
100 East Station Street, Barrington, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,475
1564 sqft
Upscale Condominium for Rent in Luxury Building with Security Elevator Access.

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
20 North HALE Street
20 North Hale Street, Palatine, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1580 sqft
Wonderful opportunity to live in this spacious & charming vintage Rowhome w/finished English basement w/den located in downtown Palatine! Hardwood floors throughout, 9'ft ceilings, large dining room, newer windows.

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Baldwin
Baldwin
1 Unit Available
252 West HAMILTON Drive
252 West Hamilton Drive, Palatine, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1300 sqft
SPACIOUS AND OPEN DARTMORD MODEL. 2 STORY TOWNHOUSE. OFFERS TWO LARGE BEDROOMS EACH WITH ITS OWN BATH IN POPULAR HAMILTON CREEK SUBDIVISION. NEAT & NEUTRAL THROUGHOUT WITH PLENTY OF STORAGE. 1 CAR ATTACHED GARAGE + 1 SPACE AT DRIVEWAY.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Lake Zurich, IL

Lake Zurich apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

