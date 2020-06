Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities elevator parking garage

Located in the heart of Lake Forest,this second floor rental unit features under-ground garage parking for two cars,exquisite interior detailing,9ft ceiling,fully equipped kitchen and much more. Walk to shops, restaurants and train in this perfect in-town opportunity. Designed by Eugene Martin. Easy to show. Available July 1st. Note: Elevator is not in use. Building to be leased without elevator