23379 Forest Court

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Private location conveniently located close to two train lines, major highways & shopping in the Bannockburn Elementary school district (nationally ranked as a Blue Ribbon School) and Deerfield High School district. Enjoy this newly renovated ranch on a gorgeous wooded lot. Relax in the living room centered around one of the fireplaces in this home. You'll have plenty of room to spread out with four bedrooms featuring lovely shutters and built ins. The two adjacent bathrooms have been thoughtfully updated with modern finishes. When you're ready to cook take advantage of the new kitchen that will meet all your expectations with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, subway tile and an oversized pass-through that brings in plenty of natural light from the adjacent family room, where you will find a second fireplace with room to entertain and dine. Don't forget mornings and evenings in the sunroom taking in the beauty of nature and your lovely garden since we will do the landscaping and the snow removal for you!!