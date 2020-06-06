All apartments in Lake County
Find more places like 23379 Forest Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lake County, IL
/
23379 Forest Court
Last updated July 9 2020 at 9:43 PM

23379 Forest Court

23379 Forest Court · (800) 795-1010
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

23379 Forest Court, Lake County, IL 60015

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,900

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2054 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Private location conveniently located close to two train lines, major highways & shopping in the Bannockburn Elementary school district (nationally ranked as a Blue Ribbon School) and Deerfield High School district. Enjoy this newly renovated ranch on a gorgeous wooded lot. Relax in the living room centered around one of the fireplaces in this home. You'll have plenty of room to spread out with four bedrooms featuring lovely shutters and built ins. The two adjacent bathrooms have been thoughtfully updated with modern finishes. When you're ready to cook take advantage of the new kitchen that will meet all your expectations with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, subway tile and an oversized pass-through that brings in plenty of natural light from the adjacent family room, where you will find a second fireplace with room to entertain and dine. Don't forget mornings and evenings in the sunroom taking in the beauty of nature and your lovely garden since we will do the landscaping and the snow removal for you!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23379 Forest Court have any available units?
23379 Forest Court has a unit available for $2,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 23379 Forest Court have?
Some of 23379 Forest Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23379 Forest Court currently offering any rent specials?
23379 Forest Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23379 Forest Court pet-friendly?
No, 23379 Forest Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake County.
Does 23379 Forest Court offer parking?
Yes, 23379 Forest Court offers parking.
Does 23379 Forest Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 23379 Forest Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 23379 Forest Court have a pool?
No, 23379 Forest Court does not have a pool.
Does 23379 Forest Court have accessible units?
No, 23379 Forest Court does not have accessible units.
Does 23379 Forest Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 23379 Forest Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 23379 Forest Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 23379 Forest Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 23379 Forest Court?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Imperial Tower
805 Baldwin Ave
Waukegan, IL 60085
The Lakes at Fountain Square
500 Lakehurst Rd
Waukegan, IL 60085
Emerald Pointe Apartments
695 Westmoreland Dr
Vernon Hills, IL 60061
Woodview Apartments
15 Parkway N
Deerfield, IL 60015
The Reserve Glenview
195 Waukegan Rd
Glenview, IL 60025
The Atworth at Mellody Farm
1111 N Milwaukee Ave
Vernon Hills, IL 60061
Deer Valley Apartments
30011 N Waukegan Rd
Lake Bluff, IL 60044
The Landings at Amhurst Lake
1375 S White Oak Dr
Waukegan, IL 60085

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chicago, ILEvanston, ILWaukegan, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILLombard, ILMount Prospect, ILRacine, WIOak Park, ILKenosha, WIDes Plaines, ILPalatine, IL
Elgin, ILGlenview, ILElmhurst, ILSt. Charles, ILGlendale Heights, ILBuffalo Grove, ILGurnee, ILRound Lake, ILRound Lake Beach, ILGrayslake, ILWheeling, ILLibertyville, IL
Vernon Hills, ILDeer Park, ILBarrington, ILLake Zurich, ILLakemoor, ILMundelein, ILWauconda, ILHighland Park, ILDeerfield, ILLake Forest, ILLake Bluff, ILHighwood, IL

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity