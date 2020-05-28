All apartments in Lake Bluff
Last updated May 9 2020 at 11:47 PM

115 East Washington Avenue

115 East Washington Avenue · (847) 234-0485
Location

115 East Washington Avenue, Lake Bluff, IL 60044
Village of Lake Bluff

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1333 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Charming 3 bedroom / 2 bathroom ranch available for rent in East Lake Bluff. Updated kitchen with white painted kitchen cabinets, all stainless steel appliances and eating area. Large living room with picture window overlooking the front yard. Hardwood floors throughout the main level. Full basement is finished with a large family room w/ fireplace, full bathroom, laundry room, and storage room w/ cedar closet. Fenced-in yard and a large stone patio. 2 car detached garage. Enjoy all of the amenities of living in East Lake Bluff within walking distance to Village Green, Farmer's Market, and Metra commuter train to the city! Dogs OK w deposit. Home is currently vacant and can be shown in-person. Available for immediate occupancy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 115 East Washington Avenue have any available units?
115 East Washington Avenue has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 115 East Washington Avenue have?
Some of 115 East Washington Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 115 East Washington Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
115 East Washington Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 115 East Washington Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 115 East Washington Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 115 East Washington Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 115 East Washington Avenue does offer parking.
Does 115 East Washington Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 115 East Washington Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 115 East Washington Avenue have a pool?
No, 115 East Washington Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 115 East Washington Avenue have accessible units?
No, 115 East Washington Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 115 East Washington Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 115 East Washington Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 115 East Washington Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 115 East Washington Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
