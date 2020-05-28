115 East Washington Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Charming 3 bedroom / 2 bathroom ranch available for rent in East Lake Bluff. Updated kitchen with white painted kitchen cabinets, all stainless steel appliances and eating area. Large living room with picture window overlooking the front yard. Hardwood floors throughout the main level. Full basement is finished with a large family room w/ fireplace, full bathroom, laundry room, and storage room w/ cedar closet. Fenced-in yard and a large stone patio. 2 car detached garage. Enjoy all of the amenities of living in East Lake Bluff within walking distance to Village Green, Farmer's Market, and Metra commuter train to the city! Dogs OK w deposit. Home is currently vacant and can be shown in-person. Available for immediate occupancy.