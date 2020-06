Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

LIMITED OFFER: **1/2 MONTH OFF BONUS TO THE TENANT IN MONTH TWO, IF THEY ARE APPROVED AND MOVE IN BY 4/23/20**Don't miss this 3 bedroom 2 bath Brick Cape Cod, with 2 1/2 car garage. Nicely updated in Jan 2019. Large yard fenced yard. Washer/dryer included. 2 pets allowed. No pit bulls or rottweilers.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.