All apartments in Joliet
Find more places like 811 Gael Dr Unit B.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Joliet, IL
/
811 Gael Dr Unit B
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

811 Gael Dr Unit B

811 Gael Drive · (815) 516-5080 ext. 400
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Joliet
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

811 Gael Drive, Joliet, IL 60435

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 811 Gael Dr Unit B · Avail. Jul 1

$1,275

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 882 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
811 Gael Dr Unit B Available 07/01/20 2 bd 1 ba townhome Joliet - 2 bd 1 ba townhome hardwood floors! Partially finished basement, updated eat in kitchen and front deck. Attached 1 car garage and all appliances stay including a washer and dryer.

TENANT OCCUPIED DO NOT APPROACH PROPERTY

Qualification Requirements:
We consider background, credit, rental history, verifiable income, and move-in date.
Applications are scored based on data provided.
**You Must Have: monthly take home pay approximately 3X the rent; credit score of >600,
100% of the required move-in money.
**You Must NOT Have: multiple or recent eviction proceedings; convictions of violent crime,
theft/burglary, child abuse or sex abuse. Bankruptcies must be discharged.

$35 per adult non refundable application fee

(RLNE5805695)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 811 Gael Dr Unit B have any available units?
811 Gael Dr Unit B has a unit available for $1,275 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Joliet, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Joliet Rent Report.
What amenities does 811 Gael Dr Unit B have?
Some of 811 Gael Dr Unit B's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 811 Gael Dr Unit B currently offering any rent specials?
811 Gael Dr Unit B isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 811 Gael Dr Unit B pet-friendly?
No, 811 Gael Dr Unit B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Joliet.
Does 811 Gael Dr Unit B offer parking?
Yes, 811 Gael Dr Unit B does offer parking.
Does 811 Gael Dr Unit B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 811 Gael Dr Unit B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 811 Gael Dr Unit B have a pool?
No, 811 Gael Dr Unit B does not have a pool.
Does 811 Gael Dr Unit B have accessible units?
No, 811 Gael Dr Unit B does not have accessible units.
Does 811 Gael Dr Unit B have units with dishwashers?
No, 811 Gael Dr Unit B does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 811 Gael Dr Unit B?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Pheasant Run
1 Bradford Rd
Joliet, IL 60433
Birches
2355 White Birch Ln
Joliet, IL 60435

Similar Pages

Joliet 1 BedroomsJoliet 2 Bedrooms
Joliet Apartments with ParkingJoliet Apartments with Pool
Joliet Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chicago, ILNaperville, ILAurora, ILWheaton, ILLombard, ILOak Park, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, ILElmhurst, ILSt. Charles, ILWoodridge, IL
Orland Park, ILGlendale Heights, ILCarol Stream, ILRomeoville, ILLisle, ILBloomingdale, ILOswego, ILBerwyn, ILWestmont, ILPlainfield, ILHanover Park, IL
North Aurora, ILChicago Heights, ILRiverdale, ILLockport, ILMaywood, ILGeneva, ILCrest Hill, ILBensenville, ILYorkville, ILLa Grange, IL

Apartments Near Colleges

University of St FrancisCity Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X College
Chicago State UniversityRoosevelt University
University of Chicago
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity