7311 Yorkshire St. Available 07/01/20 7311 Yorkshire St., Joliet, IL - Welcome Home to this Spacious 4 Bed, 2.5 Bath on one of the biggest lots in the Neustoneshire Subdivision. Located in a Cul-de-Sac next to a pond and Bike Path. Upon entry, you are greeted by an extended Foyer featuring beautiful Oak staircase heading up to the Loft and open to the Living Dining Rooms. 9' Ceilings. Home features Eat-in Kitchen that opens to a Spacious Wood Deck, Breakfast Bar, Pantry, Beautiful cabinets and back splash and all matching appliances. Kitchen opens to an inviting, cozy Family Room with Cathedral Ceiling, Gas Start Stone Fireplace...Great for entertaining!! Deluxe Master Suite located on the main level featuring your very own Private bath w/ Soaker tub, separate Stand-in Shower, Dual Sinks and Walk-in Closet. Second Floor has Laundry, 3 additional bedrooms and Full Bathroom with Dual Sinks. Full Unfinished Walkout Basement awaiting your finishing touches. 2.5 Garage. New A/C Aug 2017. Close to everything! You will love this, Won't Last! Dogs case by case. AGENTS AND/OR PROSPECTIVE BUYERS EXPOSED TO COVID 19 OR WITH A COUGH OR FEVER ARE NOT TO ENTER THE HOME UNTIL THEY RECEIVE MEDICAL CLEARANCE



