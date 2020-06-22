All apartments in Joliet
Last updated June 12 2020 at 12:00 PM

7311 Yorkshire St.

7311 Yorkshire Street · No Longer Available
Location

7311 Yorkshire Street, Joliet, IL 60431
The Neustoneshire

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
fireplace
7311 Yorkshire St. Available 07/01/20 7311 Yorkshire St., Joliet, IL - Welcome Home to this Spacious 4 Bed, 2.5 Bath on one of the biggest lots in the Neustoneshire Subdivision. Located in a Cul-de-Sac next to a pond and Bike Path. Upon entry, you are greeted by an extended Foyer featuring beautiful Oak staircase heading up to the Loft and open to the Living Dining Rooms. 9' Ceilings. Home features Eat-in Kitchen that opens to a Spacious Wood Deck, Breakfast Bar, Pantry, Beautiful cabinets and back splash and all matching appliances. Kitchen opens to an inviting, cozy Family Room with Cathedral Ceiling, Gas Start Stone Fireplace...Great for entertaining!! Deluxe Master Suite located on the main level featuring your very own Private bath w/ Soaker tub, separate Stand-in Shower, Dual Sinks and Walk-in Closet. Second Floor has Laundry, 3 additional bedrooms and Full Bathroom with Dual Sinks. Full Unfinished Walkout Basement awaiting your finishing touches. 2.5 Garage. New A/C Aug 2017. Close to everything! You will love this, Won't Last! Dogs case by case. AGENTS AND/OR PROSPECTIVE BUYERS EXPOSED TO COVID 19 OR WITH A COUGH OR FEVER ARE NOT TO ENTER THE HOME UNTIL THEY RECEIVE MEDICAL CLEARANCE

(RLNE5830965)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7311 Yorkshire St. have any available units?
7311 Yorkshire St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Joliet, IL.
How much is rent in Joliet, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Joliet Rent Report.
What amenities does 7311 Yorkshire St. have?
Some of 7311 Yorkshire St.'s amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7311 Yorkshire St. currently offering any rent specials?
7311 Yorkshire St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7311 Yorkshire St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 7311 Yorkshire St. is pet friendly.
Does 7311 Yorkshire St. offer parking?
Yes, 7311 Yorkshire St. does offer parking.
Does 7311 Yorkshire St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7311 Yorkshire St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7311 Yorkshire St. have a pool?
No, 7311 Yorkshire St. does not have a pool.
Does 7311 Yorkshire St. have accessible units?
No, 7311 Yorkshire St. does not have accessible units.
Does 7311 Yorkshire St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 7311 Yorkshire St. does not have units with dishwashers.
