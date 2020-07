Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly garage recently renovated playground

Unit Amenities in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking playground garage

Nicely updated 3 Bedroom 2 bath home with full unfinished basement in Hampton Glen Subdivision. Living Room with Bay Window for lots of natural light. Large yard for entertaining. 2 car attached garage. Washer/Dryer included. Great location park and playground in subdivision. Close to highways,restaurants and shopping. 2 pets allowed. No pit bulls or rottweilers.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.