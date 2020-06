Amenities

Main level has a nice open floor plan with ceramic tiles 16x16 with design flooring for the living, kitchen and dinning room. Wood flooring upstairs everywhere except bathroom. This home is in a convenient location; near expressway I-90, Hoffman Estates Library and Park District, all restaurants. Also minutes to Wood-field Mall! EXCELLENT SCHOOL DISTRICT!! JOHN MUIR IS JUST BEHIND THIS 2 STORY TOWNHOUSE. TOP RATED SCHOOL DISTRICT 211!!! JUST COMPLETED RENOVATION!! Credit Check: Agent will provide NTN SCREENING application process. Tenant can fill up rental application & provide all docs necessary. We required minimum 600 credit scores & $4050 monthly income (3 times rent). NTN will charge $50 per adult for running credit. This property is in Cook County.