Amenities

granite counters pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

1382 Diamond Drive Available 06/26/20 Northern Hoffman Estates Two Story Townhome - Two story townhome in north Hoffman Estates. All the space of a single family home without the maintenance! Desirable end unit with exceptional yard space in sought after Fremd H.S! Vaulted living & dining room both w/great windows allowing for an abundance of natural light! Updated kitchen w with granite countertops & stainless steel appliances. Nice sized family room with fireplace. Master bedroom w/walk-in closet & private bath w/separate shower & tub! Professionally managed. Pets considered case by case. Good credit required.



(RLNE5795272)