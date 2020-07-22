All apartments in Highland Park
1942 Linden Ave B
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:37 PM

1942 Linden Ave B

1942 Linden Avenue · (626) 566-1630
Location

1942 Linden Avenue, Highland Park, IL 60035

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit B · Avail. Sep 1

$1,645

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Unit B Available 09/01/20 Beautiful Highland Park Location - Property Id: 321757

2 Bedroom / 1 bathroom in a perfect Highland Park Location! Blocks away from Metra train station, downtown shopping and dining, and Lake Michigan. Includes updated features including:

-Central Heat / AC
-Stainless Steel Appliances w/ Dishwasher
-Maple Cabinets
-Granite Countertops
-Modern Bathroom
-Hardwood Floors Throughout
-Spacious Rooms
-Lots of Closet Space
-Coin Laundry Available

Available September 1st

Application Fee (Done Online)
No Security Deposit!
Administrative Fee/s apply.
Cats okay with pet fee, no dogs.

*Photos may be of a similar unit.

Please reach out for more info and to schedule a showing!

Silver Property Group, Ltd.
Phone: 626.566.1630
Email: rh@SilverPropertyGroup.com
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/1942-linden-ave-highland-park-il-unit-b/321757
Property Id 321757

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5967228)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1942 Linden Ave B have any available units?
1942 Linden Ave B has a unit available for $1,645 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1942 Linden Ave B have?
Some of 1942 Linden Ave B's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1942 Linden Ave B currently offering any rent specials?
1942 Linden Ave B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1942 Linden Ave B pet-friendly?
Yes, 1942 Linden Ave B is pet friendly.
Does 1942 Linden Ave B offer parking?
No, 1942 Linden Ave B does not offer parking.
Does 1942 Linden Ave B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1942 Linden Ave B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1942 Linden Ave B have a pool?
No, 1942 Linden Ave B does not have a pool.
Does 1942 Linden Ave B have accessible units?
No, 1942 Linden Ave B does not have accessible units.
Does 1942 Linden Ave B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1942 Linden Ave B has units with dishwashers.
Does 1942 Linden Ave B have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1942 Linden Ave B has units with air conditioning.
