1942 Linden Ave B

Amenities
Unit B Available 09/01/20 Beautiful Highland Park Location - Property Id: 321757
2 Bedroom / 1 bathroom in a perfect Highland Park Location! Blocks away from Metra train station, downtown shopping and dining, and Lake Michigan. Includes updated features including:
-Central Heat / AC
-Stainless Steel Appliances w/ Dishwasher
-Maple Cabinets
-Granite Countertops
-Modern Bathroom
-Hardwood Floors Throughout
-Spacious Rooms
-Lots of Closet Space
-Coin Laundry Available
Available September 1st
Application Fee (Done Online)
No Security Deposit!
Administrative Fee/s apply.
Cats okay with pet fee, no dogs.
*Photos may be of a similar unit.
Please reach out for more info and to schedule a showing!
Silver Property Group, Ltd.
Phone: 626.566.1630
Email: rh@SilverPropertyGroup.com
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/1942-linden-ave-highland-park-il-unit-b/321757
Property Id 321757
No Dogs Allowed
(RLNE5967228)