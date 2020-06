Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly game room on-site laundry parking garage

MUST SEE THIS BEAUTIFUL 2 STORY FEATURING HARDWOOD FLOORS IN KITCHEN AND FOYER WITH UPGRADED OAK STAIRCASE. FORMAL LIVING ROOM, FAMILY/GAME ROOM IN FULLY FINISHED BASEMENT. 2 CAR GARAGE, WOOD BURNING FIREPLACE. WINDOWS HAVE BEEN REPLACED. WASHER AND DRYER IN LARGE LAUNDRY ROOM. BONUS ROOM IN BASEMENT AS OFFICE OPTION. WOODLAND ELEMENTARY & WARREN HIGH SCHOOL. LOCATED IN A QUIET CUL-DE-SAC WALING DISTANCE TO A PARK. CLOSE TO GREAT AMERICA. CLOSE TO RT 294 AND RT 41

SHOWINGS BY APPOINTMENT. CALL VICKI AT 847-996-3200 EXT 102

Dogs allowed under 40 lbs (no cats)