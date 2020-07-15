All apartments in Glendale Heights
Find more places like The Mark.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Glendale Heights, IL
/
The Mark
Last updated July 14 2020 at 6:30 PM

The Mark

1245 Fordham Drive · (201) 720-6459
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Glendale Heights
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1245 Fordham Drive, Glendale Heights, IL 60139

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 12-60304 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,236

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Unit 05-31104 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,305

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Unit 11-72301 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,356

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

See 1+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 03-29304 · Avail. Aug 11

$1,586

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Unit 03-29101 · Avail. now

$1,655

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Unit 06-38304 · Avail. now

$1,541

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

See 3+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 07-52101 · Avail. Sep 10

$1,961

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1400 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Mark.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
microwave
oven
Property Amenities
clubhouse
24hr gym
pool
hot tub
sauna
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
on-site laundry
pet friendly
business center
internet access
Now offering in-person, virtual & self-guided tours by appointment! To help stop the spread of COVID-19, face masks are required. Reach out to us today as helping you find the perfect home remains our priority!Welcome to The Mark, where we offer something for everyone! Our community is nestled right off of North Ave, which will give you easy access to I-355, Route 83, and the Metro Station. Not only does our community provide an easy commute but it allows our residents to relish in major shopping and dining experiences as we are 15 minutes away from Oak Brook, Naperville, Schaumburg and an hour train ride from downtown Chicago! Our residents enjoy an abundance of amenities such as a 24-hour fitness center that overlooks the Glendale Lakes Golf Course and a sparkling outdoor pool, sauna, and spa area. Our residents also love the oversized windows that provide plenty of natural light in every home, large walk-in closets, and gourmet kitchens featuring stainless steel appliances in select homes. Call today to plan your personalized visit and see why so many residents love calling our community home.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 2-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $60 per appiclant
Deposit: $200
Move-in Fees: $250 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 2
Dogs
fee: $250 per dog
rent: $20/month per dog
Cats
deposit: $200 per cat
fee: $20/month per cat
Parking Details: Open Lot: Included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Mark have any available units?
The Mark has 11 units available starting at $1,236 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does The Mark have?
Some of The Mark's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Mark currently offering any rent specials?
The Mark is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Mark pet-friendly?
Yes, The Mark is pet friendly.
Does The Mark offer parking?
Yes, The Mark offers parking.
Does The Mark have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Mark offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Mark have a pool?
Yes, The Mark has a pool.
Does The Mark have accessible units?
No, The Mark does not have accessible units.
Does The Mark have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Mark has units with dishwashers.
Does The Mark have units with air conditioning?
No, The Mark does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in The Mark?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Ellyn Crossing Apartments
440 Gregory Avenue
Glendale Heights, IL 60139
The Monroe
1400 N Oakmont Dr
Glendale Heights, IL 60139

Similar Pages

Glendale Heights 1 BedroomsGlendale Heights 2 Bedrooms
Glendale Heights Apartments with GymGlendale Heights Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Glendale Heights Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chicago, ILNaperville, ILAurora, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, ILLombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, ILDes Plaines, IL
Palatine, ILBolingbrook, ILElgin, ILDowners Grove, ILGlenview, ILBuffalo Grove, ILCarol Stream, ILRomeoville, ILVernon Hills, ILPark Ridge, ILLisle, IL
Northbrook, ILElk Grove Village, ILBloomingdale, ILSkokie, ILOswego, ILAlgonquin, ILBerwyn, ILHoffman Estates, ILWestmont, ILRolling Meadows, IL

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity