169 Apartments for rent in Glendale Heights, IL with washer-dryer
11 Units Available
The Mark
1245 Fordham Drive, Glendale Heights, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,236
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,541
1034 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,961
1400 sqft
Welcome to The Mark, where we offer something for everyone! Our community is nestled right off of North Ave, which will give you easy access to I-355, Route 83, and the Metro Station.
78 Units Available
Ellyn Crossing Apartments
440 Gregory Avenue, Glendale Heights, IL
1 Bedroom
$885
579 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
681 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. Welcome to Ellyn Crossing Apartments in Glendale Heights, Illinois.
10 Units Available
The Monroe
1400 N Oakmont Dr, Glendale Heights, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,050
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
950 sqft
Welcome to The Monroe, where we offer something for everyone! Our community is nestled right off of North Ave, providing easy access to I-355, Route 83, and the Metro Station.
1 Unit Available
1161 Coventry Circle
1161 Coventry Circle, Glendale Heights, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1161 Coventry Circle Available 08/07/20 Three Bedroom Two Store TownHome with Finished Basement - Three bedroom townhome in highly rated Glen Ellyn school district. Located on a premium lot with patio and wooded views.
1 Unit Available
511 James Court
511 James Court, Glendale Heights, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1560 sqft
Summer Leasing Special! Enjoy $250 off first month's rent for any lease signed on a Move-In Ready home by July 24th. Sign a lease for 24+ months and receive the last month for free! You’ll love living in this beautiful 3 bedroom, 1.
Results within 1 mile of Glendale Heights
9 Units Available
Stratford Green Apartment Homes
492 Vinings Dr, Bloomingdale, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,656
988 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,807
1331 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to shopping and dining and just minutes from the Stratford Square Mall. Recently remodeled units include modern kitchens with stainless steel appliances, high ceilings and in-unit laundry facilities.
1 Unit Available
107 GLENGARRY Drive
107 Glengarry Drive, Bloomingdale, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,275
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
BEAUTIFUL FIRST FLOOR 1 BEDROOM WITH PATIO FACING GREEN AREA. NEWER KITCHEN WITH BUILT IN MICROWAVE. UPDATED BATHROOM. LAUNDRY IN UNIT. CLOSE TO STRATFORD MALL AND RESTAURANTS.
1 Unit Available
976 Highland Avenue
976 Highland Avenue, Glen Ellyn, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
1597 sqft
What a Fabulous house for rent!!!! This one will not last long!!! Spacious, bright rehabbed house featuring Brazilian teak wood flooring, gorgeous family room with over sized fireplace.
Results within 5 miles of Glendale Heights
6 Units Available
Courthouse Square
250 S Naperville Rd, Wheaton, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,085
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,519
1221 sqft
Smoke-free buildings, a car-wash area and a dog-grooming area. Never-before-lived-in studio and 1-3 bedroom apartment homes in historic, charming downtown Wheaton close to Wheaton College and Highway 38/Roosevelt Road.
20 Units Available
The Retreat at Danada Farms
22 Vivaldi Ct, Wheaton, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,523
947 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,015
1215 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Rice Lake Square and Seven Gables Park are both just a short walk from this community. Apartments feature in-unit laundry, gas-burning fireplaces and private entries. Community amenities include an internet cafe, swimming pool and clubhouse.
17 Units Available
Camden at Bloomingdale
348 Glenwood Dr, Bloomingdale, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,235
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
1046 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,830
1312 sqft
Comfortable units with in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Recently renovated. Play tennis and volleyball on-site. Pet-friendly. Beat the heat during the summer in the pool. Near Medinah Country Club. Easy access to I-355.
34 Units Available
Renew Wheaton Center
2 Wheaton Ctr, Wheaton, IL
Studio
$1,270
545 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,210
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,685
1133 sqft
A recently renovated community featuring a state-of-the-art fitness center, large pool, and gaming areas. Spacious interiors featuring garden-style residences, open floor plans, and modern appliances. Near the Metra Station and bike trails.
12 Units Available
The Greenway at Carol Stream
136 Greenway Trl, Carol Stream, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,105
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
890 sqft
Conveniently located close to major expressways, shopping and dining. Community features resort-style swimming pool, tennis court and picnic area. Apartments are newly renovated and have laundry in-unit.
38 Units Available
Briarbrook Apartment Homes
1147 Briarbrook Dr, Wheaton, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,271
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,481
1041 sqft
Four spaciously renovated apartment home designs. Community is located near I-355, I-88 and Route 59. Units have abundant sunlight and exceptional views. Community features door-to-door trash pickup and fiber optic cable and internet.
13 Units Available
ReNew Downers Grove
2845 Easton St, Downers Grove, IL
Studio
$1,510
507 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,590
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,840
1354 sqft
Luxury living awaits at ReNew Downers Grove. From expertly designed studios to spacious 2-bedroom townhomes, ReNew Downers Grove has what youve been looking for! Our prime location offers access to all that Downers Grove has to offer.
26 Units Available
Residences at Lakeside
830 Foxworth Blvd, Lombard, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,209
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
919 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1182 sqft
Just off I-355 and 20 miles from Chicago. Residential neighborhood with outstanding on-site amenities including volleyball and tennis court, 24-hour gym, playground, and pool. Recently renovated with hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances.
40 Units Available
Martin's Point
2101 S Finley Rd, Lombard, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,225
646 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,615
1068 sqft
Our community is operating as normal.
22 Units Available
Yorktown Apartments
2233 S Highland Ave, Lombard, IL
Studio
$1,315
630 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,360
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,535
1096 sqft
Full-service community with gym, pool, recreational facilities and coffee bar. Handsomely furnished units offer contemporary decor and comfortable living. Minutes from Route 56, I-88 and I-355. Close to several restaurants and shopping at Yorktown Center.
Contact for Availability
Wheaton 121
121 N Cross St, Wheaton, IL
Studio
$1,399
558 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,599
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,999
1120 sqft
Great location close to Adams Park and the Illinois Prairie Path. Residents enjoy units with laundry, walk-in closets and granite counters. Community features BBQ grill, bocce court, clubhouse and coffee bar.
1 Unit Available
519 Kipling Ct
519 Kipling Court, Wheaton, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1232 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Kipling - Property Id: 315079 Great location! Great schools! Great neighborhood! Close to COD and train. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/315079 Property Id 315079 (RLNE5913059)
1 Unit Available
801 Addison Ave
801 South Addison Avenue, Lombard, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1550 sqft
Available 09/01/20 Gorgeous Town house - Property Id: 314785 Gorgeous Total Renovation! End Unit Townhome on a Cul-de-Sac. So much has been done; new espresso kitchen cabinets, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances.
1 Unit Available
South Itasca
410 Schiller St
410 Schiller Street, Itasca, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
*******FIRST MONTH FREE*****These newly renovated and spaciously designed one and two-bedroom apartments are located on the corner of Rush and Schiller Street in Itasca. All units have been equipped with LED energy efficient light bulbs.
1 Unit Available
5532 Montibello Dr
5532 Montibello Drive, Hanover Park, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
Rehabbed 3 br 2 and 1/2 bath, 2 car garage and finished basement Town home available in Hanover Park, IL - Central Heat and Air. - 2 car garage - Finished Basement - Private fenced deck.
1 Unit Available
640 West Terrace Street
640 West Terrace Street, Villa Park, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1026 sqft
Nicely updated move in ready 3 bedroom 2 bath split level home with 2 car detached garage. Kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Large yard for entertaining. Laundry room with washer/dryer included. 2 pets allowed. No Pit bulls or Rottweilers.
