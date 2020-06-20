All apartments in Glendale Heights
Find more places like 190 Golfview Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Glendale Heights, IL
/
190 Golfview Drive
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:31 AM

190 Golfview Drive

190 Golfview Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Glendale Heights
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

190 Golfview Drive, Glendale Heights, IL 60139

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
Completely remodeled in 2017. This 2 bed 2.5 bath townhouse is ready for occupancy June 15. Clubhouse and pool access included. Newer granite countertops and stainless steel appliances including in-unit washer/dryer. Living/dining/family rooms all with newer flooring and all bathrooms updated with modern tile and vanities. Newer carpets throughout including the bedrooms. 1 car attached garage. Renter's insurance and credit/background checks required. 680 Min credit score. Section 8 applicants welcome.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 190 Golfview Drive have any available units?
190 Golfview Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale Heights, IL.
What amenities does 190 Golfview Drive have?
Some of 190 Golfview Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 190 Golfview Drive currently offering any rent specials?
190 Golfview Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 190 Golfview Drive pet-friendly?
No, 190 Golfview Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale Heights.
Does 190 Golfview Drive offer parking?
Yes, 190 Golfview Drive does offer parking.
Does 190 Golfview Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 190 Golfview Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 190 Golfview Drive have a pool?
Yes, 190 Golfview Drive has a pool.
Does 190 Golfview Drive have accessible units?
No, 190 Golfview Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 190 Golfview Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 190 Golfview Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 190 Golfview Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 190 Golfview Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Monroe
1400 N Oakmont Dr
Glendale Heights, IL 60139
Ellyn Crossing Apartments
440 Gregory Avenue
Glendale Heights, IL 60139
The Mark
1245 Fordham Drive
Glendale Heights, IL 60139

Similar Pages

Glendale Heights 1 BedroomsGlendale Heights 2 Bedrooms
Glendale Heights Apartments with GymGlendale Heights Apartments with Pool
Glendale Heights Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chicago, ILNaperville, ILAurora, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, ILLombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, ILDes Plaines, IL
Palatine, ILBolingbrook, ILElgin, ILDowners Grove, ILGlenview, ILBuffalo Grove, ILCarol Stream, ILRomeoville, ILVernon Hills, ILPark Ridge, ILLisle, IL
Northbrook, ILElk Grove Village, ILBloomingdale, ILSkokie, ILOswego, ILAlgonquin, ILBerwyn, ILHoffman Estates, ILWestmont, ILRolling Meadows, IL

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College