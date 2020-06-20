Completely remodeled in 2017. This 2 bed 2.5 bath townhouse is ready for occupancy June 15. Clubhouse and pool access included. Newer granite countertops and stainless steel appliances including in-unit washer/dryer. Living/dining/family rooms all with newer flooring and all bathrooms updated with modern tile and vanities. Newer carpets throughout including the bedrooms. 1 car attached garage. Renter's insurance and credit/background checks required. 680 Min credit score. Section 8 applicants welcome.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 190 Golfview Drive have any available units?
190 Golfview Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale Heights, IL.
What amenities does 190 Golfview Drive have?
Some of 190 Golfview Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 190 Golfview Drive currently offering any rent specials?
190 Golfview Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.