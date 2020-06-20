190 Golfview Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accepts section 8 clubhouse parking pool garage

Completely remodeled in 2017. This 2 bed 2.5 bath townhouse is ready for occupancy June 15. Clubhouse and pool access included. Newer granite countertops and stainless steel appliances including in-unit washer/dryer. Living/dining/family rooms all with newer flooring and all bathrooms updated with modern tile and vanities. Newer carpets throughout including the bedrooms. 1 car attached garage. Renter's insurance and credit/background checks required. 680 Min credit score. Section 8 applicants welcome.