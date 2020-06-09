All apartments in Forest Park
Last updated June 9 2020 at 10:20 PM

904 Thomas Avenue

904 Thomas Avenue · (630) 248-1976
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

904 Thomas Avenue, Forest Park, IL 60130

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2187 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Available now! Spacious home in great Forest Park location - close to Blue Line CTA, park district, pool, parks, and more! Gutted and re-built in 2004, the first floor features hardwood floors, large living room, formal dining room, open kitchen w/ island, family room, bedroom & full bath. Upstairs you'll find the spacious master BR w/ vaulted ceiling & walk-in closet with shared access to the full bath with double sinks & jetted tub, along with loft area & 2 additional BR's, one with balcony, and laundry. Finished basement has a big rec room & another full bath. Out back there's a deck and fenced yard as well as 2 car garage. Credit/background check for each adult applicant ($40 per person).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 904 Thomas Avenue have any available units?
904 Thomas Avenue has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 904 Thomas Avenue have?
Some of 904 Thomas Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 904 Thomas Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
904 Thomas Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 904 Thomas Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 904 Thomas Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Forest Park.
Does 904 Thomas Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 904 Thomas Avenue does offer parking.
Does 904 Thomas Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 904 Thomas Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 904 Thomas Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 904 Thomas Avenue has a pool.
Does 904 Thomas Avenue have accessible units?
No, 904 Thomas Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 904 Thomas Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 904 Thomas Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 904 Thomas Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 904 Thomas Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
