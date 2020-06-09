904 Thomas Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage

Available now! Spacious home in great Forest Park location - close to Blue Line CTA, park district, pool, parks, and more! Gutted and re-built in 2004, the first floor features hardwood floors, large living room, formal dining room, open kitchen w/ island, family room, bedroom & full bath. Upstairs you'll find the spacious master BR w/ vaulted ceiling & walk-in closet with shared access to the full bath with double sinks & jetted tub, along with loft area & 2 additional BR's, one with balcony, and laundry. Finished basement has a big rec room & another full bath. Out back there's a deck and fenced yard as well as 2 car garage. Credit/background check for each adult applicant ($40 per person).