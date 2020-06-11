All apartments in Forest Park
7211 Jackson Boulevard

7211 Jackson Boulevard · (630) 248-1976
Location

7211 Jackson Boulevard, Forest Park, IL 60130

Price and availability

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Available now! Spacious, sunny 2nd floor of a well maintained 2-flat! Hardwood floors throughout, formal living & dining rooms, updated kitchen w/ new counters, dishwasher, and stainless gas range & fridge, as well as huge walk-in pantry. 3 bedrooms (or 2 + den/office). 2 parking spaces (1 in garage, 1 exterior) & heat included! Coin laundry & storage in common basement. Great location close to CTA blue line and I-290, as well as downtown Forest Park dining, shops & nightlife! $40 credit / background check fee for each applicant 18+.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7211 Jackson Boulevard have any available units?
7211 Jackson Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Forest Park, IL.
What amenities does 7211 Jackson Boulevard have?
Some of 7211 Jackson Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7211 Jackson Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
7211 Jackson Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7211 Jackson Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 7211 Jackson Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Forest Park.
Does 7211 Jackson Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 7211 Jackson Boulevard offers parking.
Does 7211 Jackson Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7211 Jackson Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7211 Jackson Boulevard have a pool?
No, 7211 Jackson Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 7211 Jackson Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 7211 Jackson Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 7211 Jackson Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7211 Jackson Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
Does 7211 Jackson Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 7211 Jackson Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
