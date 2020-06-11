7211 Jackson Boulevard

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Available now! Spacious, sunny 2nd floor of a well maintained 2-flat! Hardwood floors throughout, formal living & dining rooms, updated kitchen w/ new counters, dishwasher, and stainless gas range & fridge, as well as huge walk-in pantry. 3 bedrooms (or 2 + den/office). 2 parking spaces (1 in garage, 1 exterior) & heat included! Coin laundry & storage in common basement. Great location close to CTA blue line and I-290, as well as downtown Forest Park dining, shops & nightlife! $40 credit / background check fee for each applicant 18+.