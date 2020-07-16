1663 Pebble Beach Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Spectacular completely remodeled 3 bedroom townhouse. Newly installed in Spring 2019: LVT flooring, stainless steel appliances, kitchen & granite countertops. Porcelain tiling, vanity , all lights. Large Roman soak tub. Freshly painted with newer carpet. Spacious deck with walking path in back yard that leads to park. Close to shopping, highways, and so much more! Attached 1 car garage. Home is completely redone!Beautiful. Good credit preferred(650+) and income of $5000 gross monthly. Move in anytime After July 13 2020