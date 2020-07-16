All apartments in Elgin
Last updated July 6 2020 at 8:41 AM

1663 Pebble Beach Circle

1663 Pebble Beach Circle · (312) 890-3290
Location

1663 Pebble Beach Circle, Elgin, IL 60123
College Green

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,725

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1527 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spectacular completely remodeled 3 bedroom townhouse. Newly installed in Spring 2019: LVT flooring, stainless steel appliances, kitchen & granite countertops. Porcelain tiling, vanity , all lights. Large Roman soak tub. Freshly painted with newer carpet. Spacious deck with walking path in back yard that leads to park. Close to shopping, highways, and so much more! Attached 1 car garage. Home is completely redone!Beautiful. Good credit preferred(650+) and income of $5000 gross monthly. Move in anytime After July 13 2020

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1663 Pebble Beach Circle have any available units?
1663 Pebble Beach Circle has a unit available for $1,725 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Elgin, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Elgin Rent Report.
What amenities does 1663 Pebble Beach Circle have?
Some of 1663 Pebble Beach Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1663 Pebble Beach Circle currently offering any rent specials?
1663 Pebble Beach Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1663 Pebble Beach Circle pet-friendly?
No, 1663 Pebble Beach Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Elgin.
Does 1663 Pebble Beach Circle offer parking?
Yes, 1663 Pebble Beach Circle offers parking.
Does 1663 Pebble Beach Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1663 Pebble Beach Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1663 Pebble Beach Circle have a pool?
No, 1663 Pebble Beach Circle does not have a pool.
Does 1663 Pebble Beach Circle have accessible units?
No, 1663 Pebble Beach Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 1663 Pebble Beach Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 1663 Pebble Beach Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
